Home
/
New Rochelle, NY
/
350 Church
Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:00 PM

350 Church

350 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 Church Street, New Rochelle, NY 10805

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
tennis court
THIS IS A "NO FEE" APT.Spacious 1 Bedroom layout with many upscale features, Big sunken living room, high ceilings, elegant custom woodwork and moldings, newly remodeled, Close to the sought after waterfront / beach. A very elegant and a very well maintained immaculate elevated property. Pics represent a typical unit in this building. Private Parking is available. Friendly dog accepted Residents enjoy award winning schools, private beach, tennis, boating and more. Friendly Dog considered. Call a Leasing Specialist, 914-834-8200, www.harborviewrealestate.com Harborview4848

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Church have any available units?
350 Church doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Rochelle, NY.
What amenities does 350 Church have?
Some of 350 Church's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Church currently offering any rent specials?
350 Church isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Church pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Church is pet friendly.
Does 350 Church offer parking?
Yes, 350 Church does offer parking.
Does 350 Church have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Church does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Church have a pool?
No, 350 Church does not have a pool.
Does 350 Church have accessible units?
No, 350 Church does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Church have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Church does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Church have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Church does not have units with air conditioning.
