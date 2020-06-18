350 Church

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking tennis court

THIS IS A "NO FEE" APT.Spacious 1 Bedroom layout with many upscale features, Big sunken living room, high ceilings, elegant custom woodwork and moldings, newly remodeled, Close to the sought after waterfront / beach. A very elegant and a very well maintained immaculate elevated property. Pics represent a typical unit in this building. Private Parking is available. Friendly dog accepted Residents enjoy award winning schools, private beach, tennis, boating and more. Friendly Dog considered. Call a Leasing Specialist, 914-834-8200, www.harborviewrealestate.com Harborview4848