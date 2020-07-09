340 Elm Street

Amenities

Impeccable 3 bedroom 2 bath that flows like a home, brand newly remodeled, newly painted new flooring, bonus room for small office in addition to 3 bedrooms, heat included, parking on site is available, heat included, laundry on site, sought after location. Chef's kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and an open floor plan, sun filled with many windows, Parking included, laundry on site. New Rochelle residents enjoy private beach rights, boating, tennis, amazing restaurants, award winning schools, parks and recreation. A short train ride to NYC. 100s of Hard to Find Rentals! We have the best selection of rentals in Westchester County! Rental experts for over 2 decades! Find more rentals at www.harborviewproperties.com or contact a Leasing agent about this rental and others at (914) 834-8200.