New Rochelle, NY
340 Elm Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

340 Elm Street

340 Elm Street · (914) 834-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
New Rochelle
Location

340 Elm Street, New Rochelle, NY 10805

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
tennis court
Impeccable 3 bedroom 2 bath that flows like a home, brand newly remodeled, newly painted new flooring, bonus room for small office in addition to 3 bedrooms, heat included, parking on site is available, heat included, laundry on site, sought after location. Chef's kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and an open floor plan, sun filled with many windows, Parking included, laundry on site. New Rochelle residents enjoy private beach rights, boating, tennis, amazing restaurants, award winning schools, parks and recreation. A short train ride to NYC. 100s of Hard to Find Rentals! We have the best selection of rentals in Westchester County! Rental experts for over 2 decades! Find more rentals at www.harborviewproperties.com or contact a Leasing agent about this rental and others at (914) 834-8200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Elm Street have any available units?
340 Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Rochelle, NY.
What amenities does 340 Elm Street have?
Some of 340 Elm Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 340 Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Rochelle.
Does 340 Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 340 Elm Street offers parking.
Does 340 Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Elm Street have a pool?
No, 340 Elm Street does not have a pool.
Does 340 Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 340 Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Elm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Elm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
