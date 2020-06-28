All apartments in Huntington
425 New York Ave 2-4
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

425 New York Ave 2-4

425 New York Ave · No Longer Available
Location

425 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743
Huntington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
green community
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
green community
Unit 2-4 Available 07/01/20 425 new york ave Huntington - Property Id: 231218

Beautiful Light & Bright Oversized Studio/1Bdrm located in the Heart of Huntington Village, Lvrm/Dnrm Combo, EIK, Full Bath,Lots of Closets, Washer&Dryer in Unit, Fenced Yard, City Vibes with Rooftop for Relaxing,Hardwood Flrs, Freshly Painted, LEED Certified, Intercom, Mailbox,Elevator,Walking Distance to Shops,Parks,and Water, Easily Accessible for Transportation,Must See,Easy Commute to NYC!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231218
Property Id 231218

(RLNE5865508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 New York Ave 2-4 have any available units?
425 New York Ave 2-4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, NY.
What amenities does 425 New York Ave 2-4 have?
Some of 425 New York Ave 2-4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 New York Ave 2-4 currently offering any rent specials?
425 New York Ave 2-4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 New York Ave 2-4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 New York Ave 2-4 is pet friendly.
Does 425 New York Ave 2-4 offer parking?
No, 425 New York Ave 2-4 does not offer parking.
Does 425 New York Ave 2-4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 New York Ave 2-4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 New York Ave 2-4 have a pool?
No, 425 New York Ave 2-4 does not have a pool.
Does 425 New York Ave 2-4 have accessible units?
No, 425 New York Ave 2-4 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 New York Ave 2-4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 New York Ave 2-4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 New York Ave 2-4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 New York Ave 2-4 does not have units with air conditioning.
