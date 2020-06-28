425 New York Ave 2-4

Amenities

Unit 2-4 Available 07/01/20 425 new york ave Huntington - Property Id: 231218



Beautiful Light & Bright Oversized Studio/1Bdrm located in the Heart of Huntington Village, Lvrm/Dnrm Combo, EIK, Full Bath,Lots of Closets, Washer&Dryer in Unit, Fenced Yard, City Vibes with Rooftop for Relaxing,Hardwood Flrs, Freshly Painted, LEED Certified, Intercom, Mailbox,Elevator,Walking Distance to Shops,Parks,and Water, Easily Accessible for Transportation,Must See,Easy Commute to NYC!

