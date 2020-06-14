19 Apartments for rent in Huntington, NY with garage

City Guide for Huntington, NY

Huntington, New York, is best known as the birthplace of Walt Whitman, arguably America's greatest poet. The Walt Whitman Shops and Walt Whitman High School in Huntington are both named after this American icon.Think suburbia with a cosmopolitan feel. Think of a gentrified community with dashes of history. Think Charles Dickens-inspired downtown or or a classic New England town. If you've managed to get your imagination flowing, you've just imagined Huntington, New York.