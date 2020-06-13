145 Apartments for rent in Farmingdale, NY

Moving to Farmingdale

Since Farmingdale Village is pretty small (only 1.1 square miles), you don't need to leave too much time for looking at apartments in town. When you look for an apartment for rent in Farmingdale, you will find a variety of options. There are garden apartments and townhouses for rent. You might be able to rent a room and share a house with others. You may even choose to live in an apartment over a shop on Main Street.

Landlords will want proof that you can afford the rent. You may have to pay an application fee and pay for a credit check, and some complexes ask for references as well. If approved, you may be able to choose between a one- or two-year lease. Building policies vary, as do pet policies. There are pet-friendly apartments in Farmingdale, but you need to read the lease to know the limitations.

Once you choose your lease term, you will have to pay a security deposit. Some buildings ask for two months' rent, not just the more common one month. Don't expect the landlord to pay for your utilities, either -- all-bills-paid apartments are not common here.