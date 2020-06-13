145 Apartments for rent in Farmingdale, NY

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
925 Fulton Street
925 Fulton Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Welcome home! Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of Large Corner Property Home. Located conveniently on Route 109 with access to shopping centers and public transportation nearby.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
2 Harrison Place
2 Harrison Place, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful, newly renovated apartment in Farmingdale Village, large living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with washer/dryer, close to train, shopping & houses of worship.

1 of 6

Last updated January 12 at 12:23am
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
459 Main St
459 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
459 Main St
459 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700

1 of 6

Last updated May 1 at 05:13am
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
16 Cornelia St
16 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
50 & Over clean, bright 1 Bedroom Apartment, recently updated Bath & Kitchen, Laundry on premises. Parking in municipal lot in front of building. Landlord pays all parking permits. Walking to RR, shopping, restaurants, houses of worship
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
3 Powell Street
3 Powell Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SPACIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL APARTMENT, NEWLY PAINTED, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, 7 MINS TO TRAIN STATION, SEPARATE GAS & ELECTRIC METERS, HEATING IS $100/MO (SEPT - APRIL)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
North Amityville
1 Unit Available
16 Dorset Court
16 Dorset Court, East Farmingdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
16 Dorset Court
16 Dorset Court, East Farmingdale, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
16 Frank Ave
16 Frank Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1900 sqft
Recently Renovated Split Level 4-5 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental Home. Fenced Backyard With A Lot Of Play Space For Kids. Garage Converted To Bedroom. Office In Lower Level Of Home, With A Large Room; which Can Be Made Into 5th Bedroom Or Den.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,855
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Copiague Harbor
1 Unit Available
18 Nicole Court
18 Nicole Court, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1450 sqft
End Unit in a Beautiful Waterfront Gated Condo Community, Boat Slips Available, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Windows, Large Eat In Granite Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry, Marble Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Utility Room, MBR W/Ensuite

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,299
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,990
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
44 Salem Rd
44 Salem Road, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious lower level with finished basement. Gorgeous hard wood floors through out. Ideal location, close to shopping and train station

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
95 E John Street
95 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1890 sqft
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 2 story home,4 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to LIRR Train Station. Call Today to tour this home!.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
1 Murray
1 Murray Road, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful house available July 1st. Close to amenities

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
10 Salem Place
10 Salem Place, Copiague, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful 4 bedrooms home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
17 Honved St
17 Honved Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1507 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch, Updated Kitchen, Full Bathroom, Finished Basement.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Levittown
1 Unit Available
12 Family Lane
12 Family Lane, Levittown, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Well maintained expanded ranch style with over sized living rm & great rm new eik with a bay window & fireplace Nice quiet child friendly neighborhood convenient to all! a master br on the main level & another master br upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
51 Friendly Road
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
51 Friendly Road
51 Friendly Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Syosset
1 Unit Available
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Farmingdale
1 Unit Available
5 Grant St
5 Grant Street, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1334 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Port Jeff Station, this 4 bed 2 bath Colonial is just waiting to be seen. With a brand new kitchen featuring white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. It is the perfect balance between modern and homey.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
North Lindenhurst
1 Unit Available
294 43rd St
294 43rd Street, North Lindenhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful and Spacious Main Level 2 Bedroom apartment is renovated and move in ready! New appliances, New Kitchen and Bath, New floors, includes washer and dryer, use of yard and all utilities are included. Pet friendly. N/S. This one will not last!

Median Rent in Farmingdale

Last updated Jun. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Farmingdale is $1,662, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,980.
Studio
$1,497
1 Bed
$1,662
2 Beds
$1,980
3+ Beds
$2,554
City GuideFarmingdale
This village has a fighting heritage: World War II fighter planes were assembled here, and test flights were conducted at Fairchild Flying Field.

Farmingdale is an incorporated village that's part of the Town of Oyster Bay. With only 8,189 residents according to the 2010 census, Farmingdale Village is still dramatically bigger than when it was founded in 1691. The village is easily reached by planes, trains and automobiles: by car via three nearby highways, by train via the Long Island Rail Road from Manhattan and by plane via the Republic Airport (which used to be the flying field).

Moving to Farmingdale

Since Farmingdale Village is pretty small (only 1.1 square miles), you don't need to leave too much time for looking at apartments in town. When you look for an apartment for rent in Farmingdale, you will find a variety of options. There are garden apartments and townhouses for rent. You might be able to rent a room and share a house with others. You may even choose to live in an apartment over a shop on Main Street.

Landlords will want proof that you can afford the rent. You may have to pay an application fee and pay for a credit check, and some complexes ask for references as well. If approved, you may be able to choose between a one- or two-year lease. Building policies vary, as do pet policies. There are pet-friendly apartments in Farmingdale, but you need to read the lease to know the limitations.

Once you choose your lease term, you will have to pay a security deposit. Some buildings ask for two months' rent, not just the more common one month. Don't expect the landlord to pay for your utilities, either -- all-bills-paid apartments are not common here.

Neighborhoods of Farmingdale

There are three main neighborhoods, though technically only one of them is actually Farmingdale -- the others are the unincorporated areas that share the same ZIP code.

Farmingdale Village: This is the incorporated "official" Farmingdale. The train station, Main Street shopping and Village Green are all in this area. There are apartments over the shops on Main Street, as well as apartment complexes along the other major roads. The Lenox Hills area near Bethpage State Park is often considered the nicest area in Farmingdale proper.

South Farmingdale: This unincorporated area is in Nassau County, still within the Town of Oyster Bay. One possible advantage of living here is that it can be reached by trains on two different lines of the LIRR.

East Farmingdale: This unincorporated area is in Suffolk County, in the Town of Babylon. It's less residential than the other two regions. Republic Airport is here, as are many shopping centers. You'll find the local Dave and Buster's here.

Living in Farmingdale

Getting anywhere is easy, with the railroad arriving in Manhattan in about an hour (a few minutes less on an express train, a few minutes more if there are delays).

When you have spare time, hang out by the Village Center. That's the heart of town, with the Village Hall and Village Green. The Village Green is a focus of activity, with concerts and classic films during the summer. Bring your own chair, but don't worry about bringing refreshments -- the village often provides popcorn, ice cream and juice for free.

Restaurants in town include American food, as well as different kinds of cuisines, such as Sakura Japanese fare and CaraCara Mexican Grill. The old library is now a delightful cafÌ© (don't worry, a modern library replaced it). One market shop in town specializes in locally produced food products and gives a percentage of its profits to Long Island charities. You can shop in specialty stores ranging from antiques to cigars to tattoos. Big box stores for life's essentials are also nearby.

You can stroll around the village to see historic homes, many in the "arts and crafts" architecture style. Thomas Powell, the first European settler here, built a house in 1700 that's still standing.

The library has frequent events, and holidays are celebrated in a big way. Columbus Day brings fireworks, and Christmas calls for a holiday parade.

Head over to Bethpage State Park to walk or go horseback riding on its trails. There are tennis courts and a polo field, but the favorite game in this park is golf. You can play a round on one of the five golf courses in the park, including a course that's hosted the U.S. Open Championship twice.

The Adventureland Amusement Park has rides for kids young and old, from bumper cars to roller coasters.

For a different kind of thrill ride, visit the American Airpower Museum. Here, you can get a taste of the aviation history that helped build this town. The museum has a collection of old aircraft. You can even participate in a "flight experience" that takes you off the ground in a vintage plane.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Farmingdale?
In Farmingdale, the median rent is $1,497 for a studio, $1,662 for a 1-bedroom, $1,980 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,554 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Farmingdale, check out our monthly Farmingdale Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Farmingdale?
Some of the colleges located in the Farmingdale area include Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, CUNY LaGuardia Community College, Hofstra University, Molloy College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Farmingdale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Farmingdale from include Queens, Glen Cove, Hempstead, Mineola, and Valley Stream.

