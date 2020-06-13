/
3 bedroom apartments
58 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Huntington, NY
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
4 Pearsall Pl
4 Pearsall Place, Huntington, NY
Bright Spacious Colonial with 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great outdoor space with large backyard and in ground pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
483 NEW YORK AVE, #2ND FLOOR
483 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1700 sqft
Huntington Village 3 Bedroom Available in March Beautiful Huntington 3 bedroom Available in March
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,632
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Huntington Bay
1 Unit Available
98 Crescent Beach Drive
98 Crescent Beach Drive, Huntington Bay, NY
WELCOME TO THIS TRANQUIL HOME WITH WALLS OF GLASS & SPECTACULAR VISTA VIEWS OF THE SOUND,SAND CITY & LOYD HARBOR.THIS LIGHT& BRIGHT HOME WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS OFFERS 5 BED AND 3.5 BATHS AND LARGE ROOMS/CAN BE AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Halesite
1 Unit Available
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Cold Spring Harbor
1 Unit Available
185 Soundview Rd
185 Soundview Road, Cold Spring Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Sunny & Bright Village Colonial. Elegant Simplicity. Updated Country Kitchen With New Dishwasher And Range, Bathrooms, Windows, Garage Door, Floors Refinished, Mouldings & Nicely Sized Rooms. Freshly Painted.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lloyd Harbor
1 Unit Available
27 Sea Crest Drive
27 Sea Crest Dr, Lloyd Harbor, NY
Magnificent Brick Waterfront Colonial On Cul-De-Sac In Desirable Sea Crest Estates.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Syosset
1 Unit Available
6 Arizona Avenue
6 Arizona Avenue, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1396 sqft
Sun drenched rooms with a huge backyard. Large living room, formal dining, Eat-in-Kitchen with Energy Star appliances. Huge Master bedroom on the main floor. Hardwood Floors, Reverse Coil System For Central air and Heating system.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Melville
1 Unit Available
114 Elmwood Drive
114 Elmwood Drive, Melville, NY
Exquisite brick colonial in Country Pointe. Located on half Acre of flat land w/luscious green lawns & specimen plantings.Boasts 6 Bdrm,5.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Commack
1 Unit Available
174 Ketay Drive
174 South Ketay Drive, Commack, NY
Updated Hi Ranch Located in a peaceful Cul-De-Sec with wide backyard. This Well Maintained home features Inviting Bright Living room with Updated Anderson picture Window. New LED high-hats & Lights throughout; 2.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Melville
1 Unit Available
7 Skyview Place
7 Skyview Place, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautiful 3-4 Bedroom Whole House Rental In Half Hollow HIlls SD#5! This Beautiful Home Includes 3 Full Baths and Oversized Backyard! Main Level Features Open Floor Plan, Living Room, Kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Fort Salonga
1 Unit Available
5 Blanchard Dr
5 Blanchard Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Mint++ Updated Ranch Rental With 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, CAC, Granite Kitchen, Wood Floors, Finished Basement, Oversized Patio, Large Fenced Yard, Garage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Northport
1 Unit Available
59 Lisa Drive
59 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Lovely condo. Close distance to quaint waterfront Northport Village. Comfortable home LR has fireplace. Small decks off LR and Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors on main level. Approx 3 miles to Northport LIRR. Generator.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Elwood
1 Unit Available
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Oyster Bay Cove
1 Unit Available
26 Yellow Cote Road
26 Yellow Cote Road, Oyster Bay Cove, NY
Original Architects Design. Bright Spacious Modern Contemporary. A must See. Fab Viking Eik and Spa Bath. Hardwood and Granite thru out. Wonderful open layout with natural light. Situated on 2 + Acres in oyster bay cove
Last updated January 25 at 11:09pm
East Northport
1 Unit Available
167 Bellerose Ave
167 Bellerose Avenue, East Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Just Renovated Just Move in All New Washer Dryer in Unit
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
76 Jerusalem Avenue
76 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedroom Home For Rent. Each Room Has Its Own Entrance. Completely Gut Renovated, Brand New Floors, New Bathroom, New High End Kitchen With Quartz & Stainless Steel Appliances, Fresh Paint, Like New Roof, Well Maintained Boiler.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Levittown
1 Unit Available
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Old Bethpage
1 Unit Available
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
93 E End Ave
93 East End Avenue, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch in Hicksville with Syosset school district. Huge full basement. This house also has an attached one car garage wooden floors thru out the Living/dining room, Many Extras.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
95 E John Street
95 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 2 story home,4 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to LIRR Train Station. Call Today to tour this home!.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
1 Murray
1 Murray Road, Hicksville, NY
Beautiful house available July 1st. Close to amenities
