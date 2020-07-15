/
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Huntington, NY
Huntington
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless
Huntington
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Cold Spring Harbor
36 Midland St
36 Midland Street, Cold Spring Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
Partially furnished picturesque Colonial in Cold Spring Harbor School District's Midland Section, only 1 mile to village and 3.5 miles to train station.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
Lloyd Harbor
27 Sea Crest Drive
27 Sea Crest Dr, Lloyd Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
8000 sqft
Magnificent Brick Waterfront Colonial On Cul-De-Sac In Desirable Sea Crest Estates.
Melville
144 Old Country Rd
144 Old Country Road, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
**MAX 6 MONTH RENTAL - AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING JUNE MONTH END*** Beautiful Second Floor, Partially Furnished, Two Bedroom With An Extra Room (Den/Office).
Melville
431 Madeira Blvd
431 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Rare Rental Opportunity in The Greens. EXQUISITE FULLY FURNISHED Mirasol with FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. Live a luxurious lifestyle with every possible amenity. A decorator's dream home. Private Patio with electronic awning. Stunning.
Results within 10 miles of Huntington
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3226 sqft
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.
Jericho
3 Fall Ln
3 Fall Lane, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
1915 sqft
In The Middle Of East Birchwood and Quiet Street Location, The Hollywood Split Style and Freshly Painted House features Vaulted ceiling Living rm, updated kitchen, dinning rm. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full baths.
Syosset
41 Eaton Road
41 Eaton Road, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Beautiful Clearview Village Split. Rented Furnished for 6 months to 1 year. Brand New Furniture.
Upper Brookville
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
PERFECT Relocation for the school year, or a full year! Savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the
Bayville
388 Bayville Avenue
388 Bayville Avenue, Bayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2200 sqft
FURNISHED - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Contemporary . Located In Beautiful Bayville. Updated, With Open Floor Plan, Water-views from Master Bedroom, Gas Fireplace, Large Deck Perfect For Entertaining. Year Lease with option to renew.
