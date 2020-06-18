All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

931 Greene Avenue

931 Greene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

931 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated studio in bustling Bedford-Stuyvesant Brownstone. Located on the parlor floor, this quaint yet attractive space gets radiant natural light through two South facing oversized windows with original shuttersso you can ditch the curtains. In the center of the room is an original fireplace with stone that floats to the ceiling, a great decorative feature and conversation starter. Modern and fresh, gray kitchen cabinets with stainless steel and white appliances. The bathroom is fresh and crisp with new marble tile and a stall shower. Heat and hot water included. Head outside on your stoop to a friendly tree-lined street or to Malcolm X Blvd for all your culinary needs. Close proximity to the J/M/Z train at Kosciuszko St Station; 10 minute commute to the A/C train at Utica Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Greene Avenue have any available units?
931 Greene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 931 Greene Avenue have?
Some of 931 Greene Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
931 Greene Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 931 Greene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 931 Greene Avenue offer parking?
No, 931 Greene Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 931 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Greene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 931 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 931 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 931 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 Greene Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 931 Greene Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 931 Greene Avenue has units with air conditioning.
