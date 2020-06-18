931 Greene Avenue

Amenities

Newly renovated studio in bustling Bedford-Stuyvesant Brownstone. Located on the parlor floor, this quaint yet attractive space gets radiant natural light through two South facing oversized windows with original shuttersso you can ditch the curtains. In the center of the room is an original fireplace with stone that floats to the ceiling, a great decorative feature and conversation starter. Modern and fresh, gray kitchen cabinets with stainless steel and white appliances. The bathroom is fresh and crisp with new marble tile and a stall shower. Heat and hot water included. Head outside on your stoop to a friendly tree-lined street or to Malcolm X Blvd for all your culinary needs. Close proximity to the J/M/Z train at Kosciuszko St Station; 10 minute commute to the A/C train at Utica Ave.