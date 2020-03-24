All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 915 St Johns Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
915 St Johns Pl
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:29 AM

915 St Johns Pl

915 Saint Johns Pl · (301) 346-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

915 Saint Johns Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,416

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
Two (2) Months Free!

Welcome to The Bradshaw

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has it all! The state-of-the-art kitchen touts high-end stainless steel appliances that blend perfectly together as the built-in microwave, dishwasher, and french-door refrigerator complement the marble counters, backsplash, and soft closing shaker-style cabinets all in a contemporary white finish, accented with under cabinet lighting.

The baths are highlighted by radiant heated floors, designer marble tiles lining every wall, glass-enclosed rain showers with linear drains, custom vanities, and oversized recessed medicine cabinets. There is even an in-unit washer/dryer for the ultimate convenience. Modern, ductless air conditioners are in every room while the select wide oak flooring guides your every step. Extra features guaranteed not to be found elsewhere include USB electrical outlets, screwless cover plates with dimmers in every room, HD video intercom, and Latch Keyless entry system on every door.

Every inch of the space has been redesigned with a keen eye. Even the facade has been gorgeously restored with no expense spared. Together, these renovations are One of Kind and guaranteed to be the envy of the neighborhood. Here you'll find premium finishes and the best comforts.

Mere steps from the 2.3.4.5 Trains and the incomparable Prospect Park as well as some local favorites including the hip Food Sermon, Marker Coffee, and Butter & Scotch on the Franklin Ave. strip.

* Price advertised is the average rent of two (2) months free on a 12-month lease. Tenant pays $4100 monthly.

* Pictures are of a similar unit. Virtual Tour coming soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 St Johns Pl have any available units?
915 St Johns Pl has a unit available for $3,416 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 915 St Johns Pl have?
Some of 915 St Johns Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 St Johns Pl currently offering any rent specials?
915 St Johns Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 St Johns Pl pet-friendly?
No, 915 St Johns Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 915 St Johns Pl offer parking?
No, 915 St Johns Pl does not offer parking.
Does 915 St Johns Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 St Johns Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 St Johns Pl have a pool?
No, 915 St Johns Pl does not have a pool.
Does 915 St Johns Pl have accessible units?
No, 915 St Johns Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 915 St Johns Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 915 St Johns Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 915 St Johns Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 915 St Johns Pl has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 915 St Johns Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity