915 St Johns Pl

Two (2) Months Free!



Welcome to The Bradshaw



This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has it all! The state-of-the-art kitchen touts high-end stainless steel appliances that blend perfectly together as the built-in microwave, dishwasher, and french-door refrigerator complement the marble counters, backsplash, and soft closing shaker-style cabinets all in a contemporary white finish, accented with under cabinet lighting.



The baths are highlighted by radiant heated floors, designer marble tiles lining every wall, glass-enclosed rain showers with linear drains, custom vanities, and oversized recessed medicine cabinets. There is even an in-unit washer/dryer for the ultimate convenience. Modern, ductless air conditioners are in every room while the select wide oak flooring guides your every step. Extra features guaranteed not to be found elsewhere include USB electrical outlets, screwless cover plates with dimmers in every room, HD video intercom, and Latch Keyless entry system on every door.



Every inch of the space has been redesigned with a keen eye. Even the facade has been gorgeously restored with no expense spared. Together, these renovations are One of Kind and guaranteed to be the envy of the neighborhood. Here you'll find premium finishes and the best comforts.



Mere steps from the 2.3.4.5 Trains and the incomparable Prospect Park as well as some local favorites including the hip Food Sermon, Marker Coffee, and Butter & Scotch on the Franklin Ave. strip.



* Price advertised is the average rent of two (2) months free on a 12-month lease. Tenant pays $4100 monthly.



* Pictures are of a similar unit. Virtual Tour coming soon