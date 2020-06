Amenities

elevator bike storage

No Fee -Spacious Prewar 1 Bedroom Coop. A large entry foyer complete with built-in cabinets opens to a huge living room with a western exposure. There are four huge closets throughout the apartment. There is a large eat in kitchen with lots of rustic cabinet space. A generous airy bedroom features two exposures. The windowed bathroom is original orange and black subway tile.



Large Unit In An Elevator Prewar Building with a live in super. There is a common garden, bike storage and laundry.

No Pets. This Is A Coop Sublet & Requires Board Approval. Excellent Financials A Must.

Near Ocean Parkway where you can find pedestrian walkways and bike paths. Near the F train, 18th Ave station.