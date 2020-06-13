All apartments in Brooklyn
863 Saint Marks Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

863 Saint Marks Avenue

863 Saint Marks Avenue · (917) 922-7345
Location

863 Saint Marks Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Top floor 1 bedroom on a beautiful, leafy block directly opposite Brower Park! This gorgeous 1 bedroom condo unit is flooded with light from the large picture windows and private balcony! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and the bathroom is generously proportioned with lovely marble finishes.

This unit is equipped with central air conditioning, washer/dryer, a large coat closet, and access to the private common roof terrace up the speedy new elevator! And did we mention the gorgeous private balcony overlooking the mature trees and Brower Park! A large private storage unit is included with the apartment as well. The building is conveniently located near the 2,3,A and C train lines and directly across from the incredible Brooklyn Children's Museum. Crown Heights is a beautiful, diverse neighborhood, and this building offers modern luxury integrated seamlessly into this historic block.,Brand new building on a beautiful, leafy block directly opposite Brower Park! This gorgeous 1 bedroom condo unit is flooded with light from the large picture windows and private balcony! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and the bathroom is generously proportioned with lovely marble finishes.

This unit is equipped with central air conditioning, washer/dryer, a large coat closet, and access to the private common roof terrace up the speedy new elevator! And did we mention the gorgeous private balcony overlooking the mature trees and Brower Park! A large private storage unit is included with the apartment as well. The building is conveniently located near the 2,3,A and C train lines and directly across from the incredible Brooklyn Children's Museum. Crown Heights is a beautiful, diverse neighborhood, and this building offers modern luxury integrated seamlessly into this historic block.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Saint Marks Avenue have any available units?
863 Saint Marks Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 863 Saint Marks Avenue have?
Some of 863 Saint Marks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Saint Marks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
863 Saint Marks Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Saint Marks Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 863 Saint Marks Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 863 Saint Marks Avenue offer parking?
No, 863 Saint Marks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 863 Saint Marks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 863 Saint Marks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Saint Marks Avenue have a pool?
No, 863 Saint Marks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 863 Saint Marks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 863 Saint Marks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Saint Marks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 863 Saint Marks Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 863 Saint Marks Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 863 Saint Marks Avenue has units with air conditioning.
