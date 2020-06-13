863 Saint Marks Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Top floor 1 bedroom on a beautiful, leafy block directly opposite Brower Park! This gorgeous 1 bedroom condo unit is flooded with light from the large picture windows and private balcony! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and the bathroom is generously proportioned with lovely marble finishes.



This unit is equipped with central air conditioning, washer/dryer, a large coat closet, and access to the private common roof terrace up the speedy new elevator! And did we mention the gorgeous private balcony overlooking the mature trees and Brower Park! A large private storage unit is included with the apartment as well. The building is conveniently located near the 2,3,A and C train lines and directly across from the incredible Brooklyn Children's Museum. Crown Heights is a beautiful, diverse neighborhood, and this building offers modern luxury integrated seamlessly into this historic block.,Brand new building on a beautiful, leafy block directly opposite Brower Park! This gorgeous 1 bedroom condo unit is flooded with light from the large picture windows and private balcony! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and the bathroom is generously proportioned with lovely marble finishes.



This unit is equipped with central air conditioning, washer/dryer, a large coat closet, and access to the private common roof terrace up the speedy new elevator! And did we mention the gorgeous private balcony overlooking the mature trees and Brower Park! A large private storage unit is included with the apartment as well. The building is conveniently located near the 2,3,A and C train lines and directly across from the incredible Brooklyn Children's Museum. Crown Heights is a beautiful, diverse neighborhood, and this building offers modern luxury integrated seamlessly into this historic block.