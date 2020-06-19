845 Grand st

Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr laundry bike storage internet access

No Fee- Newest Williamsburg Addition Stunning 2 Bed!NEW LUXURY addition to One of Brooklyn's most vibrant, young and inventive neighborhoods; Williamsburg. This pet friendly NO FEE apartment is conveniently located just one block away from the Grand Subway Station on the L line which connects to the G on Lorimer Station. Manhattan is just a 15-20 min Commute away. All your needs are a short distance away on Grand with nearby neighborhoods Greenpoint and Bushwick at your fingertips. Your everyday needs and abundant local favorites at your fingertips. Cooper Park is just 5 minutes away!Residences feature bold modern designs, high ceilings, hardwood floors and truly exceptional finishes for a one-of-a-kind living experience. Each residence provides Modern Appliances, Central AC and Heat, dishwasher, and an intercom to your virtual doorman.This NEW BUILDING provides amenities such as a fully equipped 24 hr gym, a 24 hr laundry room, package room, a spacious elevator, lounge recreation room, a bike storage room and a MASSIVE SHARED ROOFTOP that offers STUNNING 360 VIEWS of the city to its residents.Contact today to schedule your private showing / Same day showing available!