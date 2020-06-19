All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 845 Grand st.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
845 Grand st
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

845 Grand st

845 Grand Street · (917) 678-4970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

845 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr laundry
bike storage
internet access
No Fee- Newest Williamsburg Addition Stunning 2 Bed!NEW LUXURY addition to One of Brooklyn's most vibrant, young and inventive neighborhoods; Williamsburg. This pet friendly NO FEE apartment is conveniently located just one block away from the Grand Subway Station on the L line which connects to the G on Lorimer Station. Manhattan is just a 15-20 min Commute away. All your needs are a short distance away on Grand with nearby neighborhoods Greenpoint and Bushwick at your fingertips. Your everyday needs and abundant local favorites at your fingertips. Cooper Park is just 5 minutes away!Residences feature bold modern designs, high ceilings, hardwood floors and truly exceptional finishes for a one-of-a-kind living experience. Each residence provides Modern Appliances, Central AC and Heat, dishwasher, and an intercom to your virtual doorman.This NEW BUILDING provides amenities such as a fully equipped 24 hr gym, a 24 hr laundry room, package room, a spacious elevator, lounge recreation room, a bike storage room and a MASSIVE SHARED ROOFTOP that offers STUNNING 360 VIEWS of the city to its residents.Contact today to schedule your private showing / Same day showing available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Grand st have any available units?
845 Grand st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 845 Grand st have?
Some of 845 Grand st's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 Grand st currently offering any rent specials?
845 Grand st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Grand st pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 Grand st is pet friendly.
Does 845 Grand st offer parking?
No, 845 Grand st does not offer parking.
Does 845 Grand st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Grand st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Grand st have a pool?
Yes, 845 Grand st has a pool.
Does 845 Grand st have accessible units?
Yes, 845 Grand st has accessible units.
Does 845 Grand st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 Grand st has units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Grand st have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 845 Grand st has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 845 Grand st?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity