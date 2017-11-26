All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 826 East 22nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
826 East 22nd Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

826 East 22nd Street

826 E 22nd St · (718) 422-2579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

826 E 22nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11210
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One of a kind three bedroom rental in Ditmas Park. This sun drenched apartment with delightful tree top views has a great layout and feeling of spaciousness that is hard to match. The almost 400 SF living room has 3 exposures and has the space for both dining and sitting areas. The windowed kitchen is ergonomically designed with a central marble island, plentiful storage space and stainless steel appliances. The 3 bedrooms are to the rear of the house affording a peaceful rest. Upstairs there is the bonus of the attic room which can be used as a home office, guest room or additional sleeping area. Split AC units throughout allow for comfortable temperature control. The rear garden and covered seating area are shared. Pets are case by case. Easy access to transport with the 2, 5, B and Q trains all close by. This is a special apartment. Available August 7th with some flexibility. Dont you dare miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 East 22nd Street have any available units?
826 East 22nd Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 826 East 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
826 East 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 East 22nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 East 22nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 826 East 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 826 East 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 826 East 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 East 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 East 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 826 East 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 826 East 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 826 East 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 826 East 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 East 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 East 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 826 East 22nd Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 826 East 22nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity