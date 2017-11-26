826 East 22nd Street

Amenities

One of a kind three bedroom rental in Ditmas Park. This sun drenched apartment with delightful tree top views has a great layout and feeling of spaciousness that is hard to match. The almost 400 SF living room has 3 exposures and has the space for both dining and sitting areas. The windowed kitchen is ergonomically designed with a central marble island, plentiful storage space and stainless steel appliances. The 3 bedrooms are to the rear of the house affording a peaceful rest. Upstairs there is the bonus of the attic room which can be used as a home office, guest room or additional sleeping area. Split AC units throughout allow for comfortable temperature control. The rear garden and covered seating area are shared. Pets are case by case. Easy access to transport with the 2, 5, B and Q trains all close by. This is a special apartment. Available August 7th with some flexibility. Dont you dare miss it!