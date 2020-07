Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym

Welcome to Crown Heights! LOOKING FOR OUTDOOR SPACE??? Just listed today, come and rent this lovely two bedroom with a HUGE backyard and recreation room downstairs which can be converted into a home office, gym, additional storage, extra bedroom or whatever your needs are. ****** Video Tour ******Upstairs Areahttps://youtu.be/4_ZpquwXS5IDownstairs Areahttps://youtu.be/R-XT2COC8d4