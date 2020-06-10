All apartments in Brooklyn
789 Flushing Avenue
789 Flushing Avenue

789 Flushing Avenue · (917) 306-9695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

789 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
renovated apartment in old building, very busy location but back of the building -- quiet and private.super high ceilings, modern kitchen and bath, heat and hot water included.2 generous bedrooms with good windows. spacious common area with interior windows. 50 yards to the JMZ, very busy area with all conveniences.Subways: J, M, ZCall realtyLAB!DISCLAIMER: All information furnished herein is from sources deemed reliable. No representation is made by realtyLAB nor is any to be implied as to the accuracy thereof and all information is submitted subject to errors, omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions, please hire your own architect or engineer. Buyer / Lessee is responsible for his / her own due diligence. RealtyLab1178

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 Flushing Avenue have any available units?
789 Flushing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 789 Flushing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
789 Flushing Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Flushing Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 789 Flushing Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 789 Flushing Avenue offer parking?
No, 789 Flushing Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 789 Flushing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 789 Flushing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Flushing Avenue have a pool?
No, 789 Flushing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 789 Flushing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 789 Flushing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 789 Flushing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 789 Flushing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 789 Flushing Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 789 Flushing Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
