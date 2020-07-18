743 Union Street

Amenities
Welcome to this unique and charming studio apartment in Park Slope! Conveniently located on Union Street between 5th and 6th Avenue in an 8-unit brownstone building. This apartment can be delivered fully furnished or unfurnished.
Enter this thoughtfully renovated apartment to find a brand new kitchen with dishwasher, a microwave, quartz countertops, floating reclaimed wood shelves, copper pot hanging rods, and under-cabinet LED lighting.
The expansive living room has 14 foot ceilings, built in reclaimed wood cabinets, and a working wood burning fireplace.
The unique sleeping loft can fit a queen sized mattress, includes built in floating shelves, and hypo-allergenic wall to wall carpeting for added comfort.
The renovated bath features a subway-tiled bathtub and cedar wood shelving.
Minutes to trendy restaurants on 5th Ave, 7th Ave and Flatbush Ave. 5-minutes to Prospect Park, farmers & flea markets, and a minute from the historical Park Slope Food Coop. Minutes from great bars and nightlife in Park Slope, Gowanus, Prospect Heights & Fort Greene. 12 minutes to BAM. 15 minutes to historic Fort Greene & Boerum Hill. The best of Brooklyn within minutes!
Within close proximity to subways (R at Union St or 2/3, 4/5, N/Q/R, B/D at Atlantic Ave / Barclays Center), shops, restaurants & bars.
Available for July 15th move in. Apartment can be delivered fully furnished for $2,750/month. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with approval from Landlord.