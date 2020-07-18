All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

743 Union Street

743 Union St · (718) 483-6755
Location

743 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this unique and charming studio apartment in Park Slope! Conveniently located on Union Street between 5th and 6th Avenue in an 8-unit brownstone building. This apartment can be delivered fully furnished or unfurnished.
Enter this thoughtfully renovated apartment to find a brand new kitchen with dishwasher, a microwave, quartz countertops, floating reclaimed wood shelves, copper pot hanging rods, and under-cabinet LED lighting.
The expansive living room has 14 foot ceilings, built in reclaimed wood cabinets, and a working wood burning fireplace.
The unique sleeping loft can fit a queen sized mattress, includes built in floating shelves, and hypo-allergenic wall to wall carpeting for added comfort.
The renovated bath features a subway-tiled bathtub and cedar wood shelving.
Minutes to trendy restaurants on 5th Ave, 7th Ave and Flatbush Ave. 5-minutes to Prospect Park, farmers & flea markets, and a minute from the historical Park Slope Food Coop. Minutes from great bars and nightlife in Park Slope, Gowanus, Prospect Heights & Fort Greene. 12 minutes to BAM. 15 minutes to historic Fort Greene & Boerum Hill. The best of Brooklyn within minutes!
Within close proximity to subways (R at Union St or 2/3, 4/5, N/Q/R, B/D at Atlantic Ave / Barclays Center), shops, restaurants & bars.
Available for July 15th move in. Apartment can be delivered fully furnished for $2,750/month. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with approval from Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Union Street have any available units?
743 Union Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 743 Union Street have?
Some of 743 Union Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
743 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 743 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 743 Union Street offer parking?
No, 743 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 743 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Union Street have a pool?
No, 743 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 743 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 743 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 Union Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 743 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 743 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
