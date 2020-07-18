743 Union Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this unique and charming studio apartment in Park Slope! Conveniently located on Union Street between 5th and 6th Avenue in an 8-unit brownstone building. This apartment can be delivered fully furnished or unfurnished.

Enter this thoughtfully renovated apartment to find a brand new kitchen with dishwasher, a microwave, quartz countertops, floating reclaimed wood shelves, copper pot hanging rods, and under-cabinet LED lighting.

The expansive living room has 14 foot ceilings, built in reclaimed wood cabinets, and a working wood burning fireplace.

The unique sleeping loft can fit a queen sized mattress, includes built in floating shelves, and hypo-allergenic wall to wall carpeting for added comfort.

The renovated bath features a subway-tiled bathtub and cedar wood shelving.

Minutes to trendy restaurants on 5th Ave, 7th Ave and Flatbush Ave. 5-minutes to Prospect Park, farmers & flea markets, and a minute from the historical Park Slope Food Coop. Minutes from great bars and nightlife in Park Slope, Gowanus, Prospect Heights & Fort Greene. 12 minutes to BAM. 15 minutes to historic Fort Greene & Boerum Hill. The best of Brooklyn within minutes!

Within close proximity to subways (R at Union St or 2/3, 4/5, N/Q/R, B/D at Atlantic Ave / Barclays Center), shops, restaurants & bars.

Available for July 15th move in. Apartment can be delivered fully furnished for $2,750/month. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with approval from Landlord.