Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Listed: 03/08/17



Available: Immediately



Beautiful massive mini loft complete with open living space huge windows that sunbathe your entire home great closet/storage space bright kitchen appliances and countertops decorative fireplace and exposed brick.



Located on one of the famous fruit streets in the heart of Brooklyn Heights perfect for exploring its many restaurants bars and retail shops such as Trader Joe's Gristedes Equinox Dellarocco's of Brooklyn Shake Shack TJ Maxx and the Heights Cafe. Short walk to Brooklyn Bridge Park.



Convenient access to the ACF G R 2 3 4 and 5 subway lines.



Alia Basley



Licensed Real Estate Salesperson



New York Casa Group



64 Fulton Street, Suite 1105



New York, NY 10038



Tel No.: 7189135812



Email: abasley@nycasagroup.com