Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:37 PM

7 Greene Avenue

7 Greene Avenue · (718) 834-1440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit A2 · Avail. now

$1,793

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
New Ft Greene studio in unbeatable location now available at $1793.66/month! Features full-size stainless steel appliances and updated cabinetry in the kitchen, full bath with shower/tub, and large living area with parquet wood flooring, plus a loft space for sleeping (or storage). Steps to Ft Green Park and only a few blocks to Atlantic Terminal. You'll be a few minutes walk from countless shopping, bar/restaurant, art and culture options. It's impossible to be bored in this neighborhood. Get in touch to schedule a showing!

Here is the link for Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/0OLQGtx2PSA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Greene Avenue have any available units?
7 Greene Avenue has a unit available for $1,793 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7 Greene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7 Greene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 7 Greene Avenue offer parking?
No, 7 Greene Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Greene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 7 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Greene Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Greene Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Greene Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
