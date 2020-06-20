698 Halsey Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern renovation meets brownstone charm + outdoor space! This two bedroom/one bath rental has central AC/heating, a washer dryer, access to a your very own patio, plus tons of space and charm! Enter at the garden level, with storage under the stoop, into an oversized living room that flows directly into your updated kitchen. One bedroom will fit a queen size bed and one will fit a twin or make a perfect home office! This beautifully maintained brownstone is located in the heart of Stuyvesant Heights with excellent proximity to amazing restaurants, transportation and grocery shopping. Pets will be considered case by case.