All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 698 Halsey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
698 Halsey Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:27 PM

698 Halsey Street

698 Halsey Street · (718) 210-4032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

698 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern renovation meets brownstone charm + outdoor space! This two bedroom/one bath rental has central AC/heating, a washer dryer, access to a your very own patio, plus tons of space and charm! Enter at the garden level, with storage under the stoop, into an oversized living room that flows directly into your updated kitchen. One bedroom will fit a queen size bed and one will fit a twin or make a perfect home office! This beautifully maintained brownstone is located in the heart of Stuyvesant Heights with excellent proximity to amazing restaurants, transportation and grocery shopping. Pets will be considered case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 698 Halsey Street have any available units?
698 Halsey Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 698 Halsey Street have?
Some of 698 Halsey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 698 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
698 Halsey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 698 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 698 Halsey Street is pet friendly.
Does 698 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 698 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 698 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 698 Halsey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 698 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 698 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 698 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 698 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 698 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 698 Halsey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 698 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 698 Halsey Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 698 Halsey Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity