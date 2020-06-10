661 Park Place

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated, and Beams Sunlight ,this Spacious two bedroom apartment in a lovely 3 Family Brownstone. This unit is located in the top floor. Located on a quiet tree lined Street, just between Franklin and Bedford Ave. Both bedrooms can accommodate a Queen/King bed, a Open Living Room Concept, can accommodate your Dinning table and Sectional. The kitchen features tons of nice touches, had dishwasher, microwave and tons of counter space, the bathroom gets tons of sunlight with the amazing Skylight, and tastefully done White Subway tile and washer and dryer. This Vibrant Neighborhood is located just a few blocks from the 2,3,4,5 and the Shuttle to the A.C.B,Q trains, just a short distance to Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Gardens.Also the home to tons of Restaurants, Cafes, Coffee Shops, all that you need is just a few minutes away.