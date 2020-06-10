All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:19 PM

661 Park Place

661 Park Place · (212) 000-0000
Location

661 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautifully Renovated, and Beams Sunlight ,this Spacious two bedroom apartment in a lovely 3 Family Brownstone. This unit is located in the top floor. Located on a quiet tree lined Street, just between Franklin and Bedford Ave. Both bedrooms can accommodate a Queen/King bed, a Open Living Room Concept, can accommodate your Dinning table and Sectional. The kitchen features tons of nice touches, had dishwasher, microwave and tons of counter space, the bathroom gets tons of sunlight with the amazing Skylight, and tastefully done White Subway tile and washer and dryer. This Vibrant Neighborhood is located just a few blocks from the 2,3,4,5 and the Shuttle to the A.C.B,Q trains, just a short distance to Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Gardens.Also the home to tons of Restaurants, Cafes, Coffee Shops, all that you need is just a few minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 Park Place have any available units?
661 Park Place has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 661 Park Place have?
Some of 661 Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
661 Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 661 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 661 Park Place offer parking?
No, 661 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 661 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 661 Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 Park Place have a pool?
No, 661 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 661 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 661 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 661 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 661 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 661 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
