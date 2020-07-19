All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
650 President Street
650 President Street

650 President Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

650 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
community garden
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
MASSIVE 3 bedroom apartment under $4k in beautiful Park Slope! This unit is an entire second floor, with over 1,100 sqft, offering a spacious eat-in kitchen and living room and large bedrooms! As you enter the apartment, you are immediately greeted by this apartment's generous layout, beautiful wood floors, and multiple windows allowing natural light to flood in. The eat-in kitchen comes complete with refrigerator, stove, breakfast bar, and enough space for a table and 4 chairs. This open kitchen flows right into the living room with enough space for a full-sized couch and love sofa- perfect for having friends over or just watching TV. Down the wide hallway leading to the bedrooms are a closet and over-sized bathroom complete with tub, shelves and built in medicine cabinets. Two bedrooms are large enough for queen sized beds have built in closets and the third bedroom has the option of being converted into a home office! Sorry, no pets.

650 President Street offers the best of Park Slope living. Nestled on the corner of the tree lined President Street and 5th Ave, there is no shortage of transportation, outdoor space, or food/nightlife options like Shaking Crab, Mezcal's, Negril BK, and High Dive. There is a community garden across the street, Prospect Park is just a couple of blocks away and the trains (D,N,R,W,2,3,4,B,Q) are only a couple of minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 President Street have any available units?
650 President Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 650 President Street have?
Some of 650 President Street's amenities include hardwood floors, community garden, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
650 President Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 President Street pet-friendly?
No, 650 President Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 650 President Street offer parking?
No, 650 President Street does not offer parking.
Does 650 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 President Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 President Street have a pool?
No, 650 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 650 President Street have accessible units?
No, 650 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 650 President Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 President Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 650 President Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 650 President Street does not have units with air conditioning.
