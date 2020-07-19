Amenities

MASSIVE 3 bedroom apartment under $4k in beautiful Park Slope! This unit is an entire second floor, with over 1,100 sqft, offering a spacious eat-in kitchen and living room and large bedrooms! As you enter the apartment, you are immediately greeted by this apartment's generous layout, beautiful wood floors, and multiple windows allowing natural light to flood in. The eat-in kitchen comes complete with refrigerator, stove, breakfast bar, and enough space for a table and 4 chairs. This open kitchen flows right into the living room with enough space for a full-sized couch and love sofa- perfect for having friends over or just watching TV. Down the wide hallway leading to the bedrooms are a closet and over-sized bathroom complete with tub, shelves and built in medicine cabinets. Two bedrooms are large enough for queen sized beds have built in closets and the third bedroom has the option of being converted into a home office! Sorry, no pets.



650 President Street offers the best of Park Slope living. Nestled on the corner of the tree lined President Street and 5th Ave, there is no shortage of transportation, outdoor space, or food/nightlife options like Shaking Crab, Mezcal's, Negril BK, and High Dive. There is a community garden across the street, Prospect Park is just a couple of blocks away and the trains (D,N,R,W,2,3,4,B,Q) are only a couple of minutes away!