619 Warwick Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207 East New York
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM, 1 Block from Newlots trains, also buses, etc. Friendly block with an NYPD Police Captain who was born an raised on this block. You will be the 1st tenant after the total renovation of this property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 619 Warwick St have any available units?
619 Warwick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 619 Warwick St currently offering any rent specials?
619 Warwick St isn't currently offering any rent specials.