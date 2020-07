Amenities

Beautiful Open Livingroom and kitchen apartment on the 2nd Floor in Bushwick. Large Windows in room, this three Bedrooms and 1 bathroom have hardwood flooring. For Each Rooms. 2 minute walk to Train station and close to restaurants and shopping. No pets allowed. Close To All Transportation. Require: 680+ Credit, Background Check, Income must be 3x Rent.