59 Pineapple Street

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Cozy 1 Bedroom On Pineapple Street Please note: This is a co-op sublet and the Landlord will pay the Sublet Application Fees with the exception of the Credit Check Fee and the Refundable Damage Deposit Fee. Apartment is available beginning September 1. 2-year lease is needed. Great 1-bedroom in the heart of Brooklyn Heights. Located in a well-kept prewar building the apartment has a comfortable layout. The Living Room is large and open to a renovated galley Kitchen. The Kitchen has new appliances and a pantry closet. The Bedroom fits a queen size bed and other furniture. The Bathroom is renovated and has a window. Features include 3 good sized closets, high ceilings, a ceiling fan in the Living Room and sunlight from windows in each room. The building has an elevator, live-in Super, common laundry room, bike storage and Roof Deck. Easy subway access includes the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, R and F trains. Around the corner is a local fruit market, grocery store, health club, a variety of restaurants, a farmers market 3 times a week, the Heights Promenade and Brooklyn Bridge Park. Sorry no pets. Heat and Hot Water are included. Available September 1. Email agent for a video of the apartment.