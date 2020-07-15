All apartments in Brooklyn
59 Pineapple Street

Location

59 Pineapple Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Cozy 1 Bedroom On Pineapple Street Please note: This is a co-op sublet and the Landlord will pay the Sublet Application Fees with the exception of the Credit Check Fee and the Refundable Damage Deposit Fee. Apartment is available beginning September 1. 2-year lease is needed. Great 1-bedroom in the heart of Brooklyn Heights. Located in a well-kept prewar building the apartment has a comfortable layout. The Living Room is large and open to a renovated galley Kitchen. The Kitchen has new appliances and a pantry closet. The Bedroom fits a queen size bed and other furniture. The Bathroom is renovated and has a window. Features include 3 good sized closets, high ceilings, a ceiling fan in the Living Room and sunlight from windows in each room. The building has an elevator, live-in Super, common laundry room, bike storage and Roof Deck. Easy subway access includes the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, R and F trains. Around the corner is a local fruit market, grocery store, health club, a variety of restaurants, a farmers market 3 times a week, the Heights Promenade and Brooklyn Bridge Park. Sorry no pets. Heat and Hot Water are included. Available September 1. Email agent for a video of the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Pineapple Street have any available units?
59 Pineapple Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 Pineapple Street have?
Some of 59 Pineapple Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Pineapple Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 Pineapple Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Pineapple Street pet-friendly?
No, 59 Pineapple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 59 Pineapple Street offer parking?
No, 59 Pineapple Street does not offer parking.
Does 59 Pineapple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Pineapple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Pineapple Street have a pool?
No, 59 Pineapple Street does not have a pool.
Does 59 Pineapple Street have accessible units?
No, 59 Pineapple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Pineapple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Pineapple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Pineapple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Pineapple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
