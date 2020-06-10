All apartments in Brooklyn
585 Fourth Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

585 Fourth Street

585 4th Street · (718) 613-2015
Location

585 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TRIPLEX · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Townhouse Rental ( Furnished or Unfurnished) In Park Slope! A rare opportunity to live in a beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath furnished brownstone on one of the most beautiful blocks in Park Slope. This townhouse has all a renter could desire- from the stunning facade with wonderful details. Smartly conceived interiors, this house is certainly one of the finest in all of Park Slope. The parlor floor includes formal living and dining rooms as well as a recently renovated Chef's kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is a bucolic garden patio, ideal for outdoor entertaining or a quiet morning coffee break. The upper two levels have 4 bedrooms with great light and 2 newly renovated bathrooms. The master bedroom has wonderful closet space and graceful bay-windowed sitting area. Enjoy the great outdoor activities of Prospect Park, events at the Brooklyn Museum, BAM, weekend farmers market and the many restaurants and shops Park Slope has to offer. Avail for short or long term. Call For Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 585 Fourth Street have any available units?
585 Fourth Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 585 Fourth Street have?
Some of 585 Fourth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Fourth Street currently offering any rent specials?
585 Fourth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Fourth Street pet-friendly?
No, 585 Fourth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 585 Fourth Street offer parking?
No, 585 Fourth Street does not offer parking.
Does 585 Fourth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 Fourth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Fourth Street have a pool?
No, 585 Fourth Street does not have a pool.
Does 585 Fourth Street have accessible units?
No, 585 Fourth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Fourth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 585 Fourth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Fourth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 Fourth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
