585 Fourth Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Townhouse Rental ( Furnished or Unfurnished) In Park Slope! A rare opportunity to live in a beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath furnished brownstone on one of the most beautiful blocks in Park Slope. This townhouse has all a renter could desire- from the stunning facade with wonderful details. Smartly conceived interiors, this house is certainly one of the finest in all of Park Slope. The parlor floor includes formal living and dining rooms as well as a recently renovated Chef's kitchen with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is a bucolic garden patio, ideal for outdoor entertaining or a quiet morning coffee break. The upper two levels have 4 bedrooms with great light and 2 newly renovated bathrooms. The master bedroom has wonderful closet space and graceful bay-windowed sitting area. Enjoy the great outdoor activities of Prospect Park, events at the Brooklyn Museum, BAM, weekend farmers market and the many restaurants and shops Park Slope has to offer. Avail for short or long term. Call For Appointment.