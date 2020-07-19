55 Bay Ridge Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nearby to the Shore Road promenade, express bus to Manhattan, commuter ferry and subway. Minutes to the neighborhood's noted shopping and dining options. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.,Sunswept and sprawling! With over 1300+ sf of living space, this extra large 2BR apartment located on the second floor (top floor) of a charming Bay Ridge pre-war home on a tranquil tree-lined street is a rare find. A lovely skylight graces the entryway to the unit and the open South-facing living area is perfect for entertaining, providing ample space for formal dining and an expansive living room with decorative fireplace. Both bedrooms have abundant closet space and there is additional storage in the second bedroom. Other features of the home include washer/dryer hook-up; gorgeous refinished original parquet floors throughout; original crown and picture molding; windowed eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet/counter space. There is also a renovated bathroom with separate shower and tub and stained glass detailing. Nearby to the Shore Road promenade, express bus to Manhattan, commuter ferry and subway. Minutes to the neighborhood's noted shopping and dining options. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. Available for May 1st.