All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 55 Bay Ridge Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
55 Bay Ridge Parkway
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

55 Bay Ridge Parkway

55 Bay Ridge Parkway · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

55 Bay Ridge Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sunswept and sprawling! With over 1300+ sf of living space, this extra large 2BR apartment located on the second floor (top floor) of a charming Bay Ridge pre-war home on a tranquil tree-lined street is a rare find.

A lovely skylight graces the entryway to the unit and the open South-facing living area is perfect for entertaining, providing ample space for formal dining and an expansive living room with decorative fireplace. Both bedrooms have abundant closet space and there is additional storage in the second bedroom.

Other features of the home include washer/dryer hook-up; gorgeous refinished original parquet floors throughout; original crown and picture molding; windowed eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet/counter space.
There is also a renovated bathroom with separate shower and tub and stained glass detailing.

Nearby to the Shore Road promenade, express bus to Manhattan, commuter ferry and subway. Minutes to the neighborhood's noted shopping and dining options. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.,Sunswept and sprawling! With over 1300+ sf of living space, this extra large 2BR apartment located on the second floor (top floor) of a charming Bay Ridge pre-war home on a tranquil tree-lined street is a rare find. A lovely skylight graces the entryway to the unit and the open South-facing living area is perfect for entertaining, providing ample space for formal dining and an expansive living room with decorative fireplace. Both bedrooms have abundant closet space and there is additional storage in the second bedroom. Other features of the home include washer/dryer hook-up; gorgeous refinished original parquet floors throughout; original crown and picture molding; windowed eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet/counter space. There is also a renovated bathroom with separate shower and tub and stained glass detailing. Nearby to the Shore Road promenade, express bus to Manhattan, commuter ferry and subway. Minutes to the neighborhood's noted shopping and dining options. Pets are welcome on a case by case basis. Available for May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Bay Ridge Parkway have any available units?
55 Bay Ridge Parkway has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Bay Ridge Parkway have?
Some of 55 Bay Ridge Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Bay Ridge Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
55 Bay Ridge Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Bay Ridge Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Bay Ridge Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 55 Bay Ridge Parkway offer parking?
No, 55 Bay Ridge Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 55 Bay Ridge Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Bay Ridge Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Bay Ridge Parkway have a pool?
No, 55 Bay Ridge Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 55 Bay Ridge Parkway have accessible units?
No, 55 Bay Ridge Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Bay Ridge Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Bay Ridge Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Bay Ridge Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Bay Ridge Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 55 Bay Ridge Parkway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity