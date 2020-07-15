All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 538 Union Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
538 Union Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

538 Union Avenue

538 Union Avenue · (917) 602-5754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

538 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$4,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
New condominium LOFT two bedroom, located a few minutes away from the subway. This Williamsburg CORNER home features over sized windows allowing for an abundance of natural light to flow in throughout the day, soaring ceilings and an emphasis on authentic industrial detail. Enjoy your own PRIVATE TERRACE and PARKING SPOT, these are indeed rare features to enjoy in NYC. Flawless, satin-finished, white oak floors throughout create the perfect backdrop for a galley kitchen as elegant as it is functional. Frosty white and steel wool grey shaker-style cabinets are beautifully accented by white Macauba quartzite and pebble classic Caesar stone countertops. Excellent space for your entertaining, cooking and serving needs while stainless steel appliances from Bosch, Viking and Fischer-Paykel will make life easier. You will also have your own, full sized, brand new washer dryer. The LG thermostat will allow you to set the temperature you desire in each room of the apartment. Two tastefully finished bathrooms offer contemporary luxury and comfort. Features include Carrera marble floors, soothing, stone grey, porcelain wall tiles, espresso textured cabinets, glass enclosed showers and Hydro Systems deep-soaking bathtubs for the ultimate relaxation. The amenities at 538 Union include the best of boutique living: a brick and wood grained lobby with seating area, a passenger elevator and a common roof deck with barbecue featuring spectacular Manhattan skyline views for the perfect backdrop while you unwind or entertain. Steps away from the best restaurants, rooftop bars, cafes and shopping that have made Williamsburg one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city. McCarren Park, a few minutes away offers various outdoor activities. Transportation options are convenient while located between the Bedford Avenue L and Metropolitan Avenue G train stops, as well as a Citi Bike share, just a few short blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Union Avenue have any available units?
538 Union Avenue has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 538 Union Avenue have?
Some of 538 Union Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
538 Union Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Union Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 538 Union Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 538 Union Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 538 Union Avenue offers parking.
Does 538 Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 Union Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Union Avenue have a pool?
No, 538 Union Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 538 Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 538 Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 Union Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Union Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 538 Union Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 538 Union Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity