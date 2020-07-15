538 Union Avenue

Amenities

New condominium LOFT two bedroom, located a few minutes away from the subway. This Williamsburg CORNER home features over sized windows allowing for an abundance of natural light to flow in throughout the day, soaring ceilings and an emphasis on authentic industrial detail. Enjoy your own PRIVATE TERRACE and PARKING SPOT, these are indeed rare features to enjoy in NYC. Flawless, satin-finished, white oak floors throughout create the perfect backdrop for a galley kitchen as elegant as it is functional. Frosty white and steel wool grey shaker-style cabinets are beautifully accented by white Macauba quartzite and pebble classic Caesar stone countertops. Excellent space for your entertaining, cooking and serving needs while stainless steel appliances from Bosch, Viking and Fischer-Paykel will make life easier. You will also have your own, full sized, brand new washer dryer. The LG thermostat will allow you to set the temperature you desire in each room of the apartment. Two tastefully finished bathrooms offer contemporary luxury and comfort. Features include Carrera marble floors, soothing, stone grey, porcelain wall tiles, espresso textured cabinets, glass enclosed showers and Hydro Systems deep-soaking bathtubs for the ultimate relaxation. The amenities at 538 Union include the best of boutique living: a brick and wood grained lobby with seating area, a passenger elevator and a common roof deck with barbecue featuring spectacular Manhattan skyline views for the perfect backdrop while you unwind or entertain. Steps away from the best restaurants, rooftop bars, cafes and shopping that have made Williamsburg one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city. McCarren Park, a few minutes away offers various outdoor activities. Transportation options are convenient while located between the Bedford Avenue L and Metropolitan Avenue G train stops, as well as a Citi Bike share, just a few short blocks away.