533 1st Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry internet access media room

Spacious 1 bedroom garden level apartment for rent in well maintained brownstone, in the heart of Park Slope, Brooklyn. $2,200 a month, utilities included.



1 block from Prospect Park West. Private back yard access. Dishwasher and washer/dryer in unit. Large eat-in kitchen. Spacious bedroom with hardwood floors. Generous living area with room for office or studio space. Huge walk-in closet. Separate private storage room. Pet friendly.



Near 2/3, B/Q, F/G and R trains, and several bus lines. Minutes away from restaurants, entertainment, movie theater, bars, shops, etc.



