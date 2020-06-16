All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 533 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
533 1st Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

533 1st Street

533 1st Street · (917) 434-2001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

533 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Spacious 1 bedroom garden level apartment for rent in well maintained brownstone, in the heart of Park Slope, Brooklyn. $2,200 a month, utilities included.

1 block from Prospect Park West. Private back yard access. Dishwasher and washer/dryer in unit. Large eat-in kitchen. Spacious bedroom with hardwood floors. Generous living area with room for office or studio space. Huge walk-in closet. Separate private storage room. Pet friendly.

Near 2/3, B/Q, F/G and R trains, and several bus lines. Minutes away from restaurants, entertainment, movie theater, bars, shops, etc.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/brooklyn-ny?lid=12857910

(RLNE5387356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 1st Street have any available units?
533 1st Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 533 1st Street have?
Some of 533 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
533 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 533 1st Street offer parking?
No, 533 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 533 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 1st Street have a pool?
No, 533 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 533 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 533 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 533 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 533 1st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity