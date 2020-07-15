All apartments in Brooklyn
53 Duffield Street

53 Duffield Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,350

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
New on the market this amazing Alcove Studio / convertible 1 bedroom located on the best tree lined street, easy walk to Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown. Five minutes away from Manhattan this apartment is located in a perfectly maintained townhouse.

Apartment:
This apartment is located on the Parlor Level of a Beautiful restored Row-house in Downtown Brooklyn. This apartment has wonderful light throughout the day. In this unit you have High Ceilings and a Open Layout, your imagination will run wild. This apartment is full of charm and original details with exposed brick. King Sized Bed fits in the Bedroom area.

Building:
RowHouse, Laundry Room, Pets Allowed, On-call Super

Please contact for a Private Viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Duffield Street have any available units?
53 Duffield Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 53 Duffield Street currently offering any rent specials?
53 Duffield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Duffield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Duffield Street is pet friendly.
Does 53 Duffield Street offer parking?
No, 53 Duffield Street does not offer parking.
Does 53 Duffield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Duffield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Duffield Street have a pool?
No, 53 Duffield Street does not have a pool.
Does 53 Duffield Street have accessible units?
No, 53 Duffield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Duffield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Duffield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Duffield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Duffield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
