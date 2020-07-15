53 Duffield Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

New on the market this amazing Alcove Studio / convertible 1 bedroom located on the best tree lined street, easy walk to Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown. Five minutes away from Manhattan this apartment is located in a perfectly maintained townhouse.



Apartment:

This apartment is located on the Parlor Level of a Beautiful restored Row-house in Downtown Brooklyn. This apartment has wonderful light throughout the day. In this unit you have High Ceilings and a Open Layout, your imagination will run wild. This apartment is full of charm and original details with exposed brick. King Sized Bed fits in the Bedroom area.



Building:

RowHouse, Laundry Room, Pets Allowed, On-call Super



Please contact for a Private Viewing.