491 Myrtle Avenue

A Splendid Studio on the Hill. 491 Myrtle is where youll find this amazing studio with private outdoor space that features North, East and West views. If you were looking to rent a home that gives you everything you need and more, look no further.Enter this sun-filled residence with central air, amazing walnut wood floors, dramatic 10 Ft floor-to-ceiling windows, and prepare to be amazed. Strategically designed for your comfort, efficiency, and to maximize floor space, theres so much to love here. The kitchen features Caesar-stone countertops, plenty of shaker cabinetry for storage and stainless steel appliances. One word describes the bathspa. Stylish tiles and a rain shower create the perfect ambiance for getting ready in the morning. With the alcove providing a strategic space for sleeping, there's plenty of space for guest seating. The outdoor space is perfect for a set of outdoor furniture and entertaining. The building also features laundry, storage, and a bike room. 491 Myrtle is in prime Clinton Hill on a vibrant street with amazing amenities, restaurants and bars. Within a short radius youll find some of Brooklyns best; like Fort Greene Park, City Pointe, the Barclays Arena and more. And when you need to leave your neighborhood, reliable trains and buses will get you wherever you need to go in the city in just minutes. When you need the usually necessities i.e. supermarket, banks, grocery store, wine shop, fitness center, etc. you don't have far to go, in any direction, north, south, east and west everything is no more than 1 block away! When location is everything this is the place to be! Whatever you need is here. Find Your Sweet Spot.