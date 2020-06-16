All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:00 AM

491 Myrtle Avenue

491 Myrtle Ave · (718) 210-4009
Location

491 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,358

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bike storage
A Splendid Studio on the Hill. 491 Myrtle is where youll find this amazing studio with private outdoor space that features North, East and West views. If you were looking to rent a home that gives you everything you need and more, look no further.Enter this sun-filled residence with central air, amazing walnut wood floors, dramatic 10 Ft floor-to-ceiling windows, and prepare to be amazed. Strategically designed for your comfort, efficiency, and to maximize floor space, theres so much to love here. The kitchen features Caesar-stone countertops, plenty of shaker cabinetry for storage and stainless steel appliances. One word describes the bathspa. Stylish tiles and a rain shower create the perfect ambiance for getting ready in the morning. With the alcove providing a strategic space for sleeping, there's plenty of space for guest seating. The outdoor space is perfect for a set of outdoor furniture and entertaining. The building also features laundry, storage, and a bike room. 491 Myrtle is in prime Clinton Hill on a vibrant street with amazing amenities, restaurants and bars. Within a short radius youll find some of Brooklyns best; like Fort Greene Park, City Pointe, the Barclays Arena and more. And when you need to leave your neighborhood, reliable trains and buses will get you wherever you need to go in the city in just minutes. When you need the usually necessities i.e. supermarket, banks, grocery store, wine shop, fitness center, etc. you don't have far to go, in any direction, north, south, east and west everything is no more than 1 block away! When location is everything this is the place to be! Whatever you need is here. Find Your Sweet Spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
491 Myrtle Avenue has a unit available for $2,358 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 491 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 491 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
491 Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 491 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 491 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
No, 491 Myrtle Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 491 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 491 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 491 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 491 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 491 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 491 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 491 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 491 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 491 Myrtle Avenue has units with air conditioning.
