This is a beautifully renovated Brownstone in Bed-Stuy!The unit features four large bedrooms that can easily accommodate queen size beds with furnishings. Large living room space, stainless steel appliances, and 11' ceilings!Modern tiled bathroom with a soaking tub. Large closet space, and loads of natural light. This is a truly must see apartment, and it will not last!Two blocks away from the J train**Good credit and income 40x the rent