488 Kosciuszko St
488 Kosciuszko St

488 Kosciuszko Street · (646) 397-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

488 Kosciuszko Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a sunny and airy two bedroom apartment, railroad style with two entrances. Exposures include north, south and east. Only two units per floor!One huge King sized bedroom, one Queen sized bedroom plus living room. Exposed brick, hardwood floors, lots of windows.Convenience of Laundry in the building and a shared backyard. Only two blocks from J train, quick access to Manhattan. Higher floors available.Not pets allowedPrime location of Bed-Stuy surrounded by cafes, restaurants, bars and more!Contact Karina for immediate showing.***Good credit and income 40x the rent required*** skyline14561

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Kosciuszko St have any available units?
488 Kosciuszko St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 488 Kosciuszko St currently offering any rent specials?
488 Kosciuszko St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Kosciuszko St pet-friendly?
Yes, 488 Kosciuszko St is pet friendly.
Does 488 Kosciuszko St offer parking?
No, 488 Kosciuszko St does not offer parking.
Does 488 Kosciuszko St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Kosciuszko St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Kosciuszko St have a pool?
No, 488 Kosciuszko St does not have a pool.
Does 488 Kosciuszko St have accessible units?
No, 488 Kosciuszko St does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Kosciuszko St have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 Kosciuszko St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 488 Kosciuszko St have units with air conditioning?
No, 488 Kosciuszko St does not have units with air conditioning.
