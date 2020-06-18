488 Kosciuszko St

Amenities

This is a sunny and airy two bedroom apartment, railroad style with two entrances. Exposures include north, south and east. Only two units per floor!One huge King sized bedroom, one Queen sized bedroom plus living room. Exposed brick, hardwood floors, lots of windows.Convenience of Laundry in the building and a shared backyard. Only two blocks from J train, quick access to Manhattan. Higher floors available.Not pets allowedPrime location of Bed-Stuy surrounded by cafes, restaurants, bars and more!Contact Karina for immediate showing.***Good credit and income 40x the rent required*** skyline14561