Beautiful & Quiet boutique building on quiet tree lined block in the heart of Crown height !Large one bedroom apartment, Windows & Light in Every room, Separate EAT in kitchen, Spacious living room and bedroom can fit Kingsize bed! TONS OF SUNLIGHT !!Few blocks away to 2,5 lines , close to shopping center and 7 min walk to Franklin ave !First Month rent , One month Security and Brokers fee to move in ! Must have a great credit ! ABBA2665