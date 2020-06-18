4600 9 Avenue

Amenities

Available ImmediatelyThis very large 2 bedroom, 1 bath is situated on a quiet residential block in the Sunset park neighborhood, just an 8 minute walk to the D train (Ft. Hamilton Pkwy stop), 30 minutes away from Union Sq, Manhattan. Sunset Park is a 10 minute walk, great hills for joggers and kids alike with a huge community pool in the summertime. Delicious and authentic Asian & Mexican food and fresh and affordable groceries nearby. This unit is on the 5th floor of a prewar building, with elevator. The unit has been lovingly lived in and well cared for with recent renovations to maintain the unit. Newly waxed floors, new fridge & stove. Charming unit and bright South East facing windows, a creative eye can really bring this place to life, or just bring in some plants to soak up the sun. This place is perfect for a small family, couple, roommates, anyone looking for some extra space for a great price, and ideally for medical students/residents as it is a 5 minute walk from Maimonides Hospital.Approx. Size:2 bedrooms - 15x10Living room - 15x10The Kitchen is big enough to have a small table.The foyer is huge and can be well furnished and showcased.Windows in all rooms, bathroom, & KitchenGreat light, very quite building with laundry.Close to trains, the park, and 2 blocks from Maimonides Hospital!Live in SuperElevator & Laundry in BuildingHeat & Water IncludedExcellent credit and income pleaseBroker Fee & Application Fee applies skyline14312