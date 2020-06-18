All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

4600 9 Avenue

4600 9th Avenue · (718) 923-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

4600 9th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11220
Sunset Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
pool
elevator
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Available ImmediatelyThis very large 2 bedroom, 1 bath is situated on a quiet residential block in the Sunset park neighborhood, just an 8 minute walk to the D train (Ft. Hamilton Pkwy stop), 30 minutes away from Union Sq, Manhattan. Sunset Park is a 10 minute walk, great hills for joggers and kids alike with a huge community pool in the summertime. Delicious and authentic Asian & Mexican food and fresh and affordable groceries nearby. This unit is on the 5th floor of a prewar building, with elevator. The unit has been lovingly lived in and well cared for with recent renovations to maintain the unit. Newly waxed floors, new fridge & stove. Charming unit and bright South East facing windows, a creative eye can really bring this place to life, or just bring in some plants to soak up the sun. This place is perfect for a small family, couple, roommates, anyone looking for some extra space for a great price, and ideally for medical students/residents as it is a 5 minute walk from Maimonides Hospital.Approx. Size:2 bedrooms - 15x10Living room - 15x10The Kitchen is big enough to have a small table.The foyer is huge and can be well furnished and showcased.Windows in all rooms, bathroom, & KitchenGreat light, very quite building with laundry.Close to trains, the park, and 2 blocks from Maimonides Hospital!Live in SuperElevator & Laundry in BuildingHeat & Water IncludedExcellent credit and income pleaseBroker Fee & Application Fee applies skyline14312

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 9 Avenue have any available units?
4600 9 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 4600 9 Avenue have?
Some of 4600 9 Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 9 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4600 9 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 9 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4600 9 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 4600 9 Avenue offer parking?
No, 4600 9 Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4600 9 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4600 9 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 9 Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4600 9 Avenue has a pool.
Does 4600 9 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4600 9 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 9 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4600 9 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 9 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4600 9 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
