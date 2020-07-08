42 Duffield Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel bbq/grill

Massive Duplex No board approval and a very easy application! Available July 15th!



Enter the first floor of this beautiful duplex which features 11 foot ceilings, natural light and sleek finishes. The massive living room is primed for entertaining, can fit an L-shaped couch, dining room table and entertainment systems.



Outfitted with Ceasar Stone counter tops and high end stainless steel appliances, the lovely open kitchen offers ample cabinet/storage space and will accommodate either an island or dining room table. The first floor is completed by a full bathroom and spacious coat closet.



The lower level offers a king sized bedroom with a window, washer and dryer, half bathroom, three closets and a secondary private entrance



Enter the first floor of this beautiful duplex which features 11 foot ceilings, natural light and sleek finishes. The expansive living room is primed for entertaining, or could be converted into a second bedroom. Outfitted with Ceasar Stone counter tops and high end stainless steel appliances, the lovely open kitchen offers ample cabinet space and will accommodate either an island or dining room table. The first floor is completed by a full bathroom and spacious coat closet. The lower level offers a king sized bedroom with a window, washer and dryer, half bathroom, three closets and a private entrance.



This boutique Downtown Brooklyn building offers both a rooftop and a landscaped backyard with grill for residents. Located centrally near the A,C,F,R trains and the Manhattan Bridge, you are just moments from Dekalb Market Hall and the Brooklyn Heights Promenade.