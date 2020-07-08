All apartments in Brooklyn
42 Duffield Street
42 Duffield Street

42 Duffield Street · (646) 461-6633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

42 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Massive Duplex No board approval and a very easy application! Available July 15th!

Enter the first floor of this beautiful duplex which features 11 foot ceilings, natural light and sleek finishes. The massive living room is primed for entertaining, can fit an L-shaped couch, dining room table and entertainment systems.

Outfitted with Ceasar Stone counter tops and high end stainless steel appliances, the lovely open kitchen offers ample cabinet/storage space and will accommodate either an island or dining room table. The first floor is completed by a full bathroom and spacious coat closet.

The lower level offers a king sized bedroom with a window, washer and dryer, half bathroom, three closets and a secondary private entrance

This boutique Downtown Brooklyn building offers both a rooftop and a landscaped backyard with grill for residents. Located centrally near the A,C,F,R trains and the Manhattan Bridge, you are just moments from Dekalb Market Hall and the Brooklyn Heights Promenade.

Enter the first floor of this beautiful duplex which features 11 foot ceilings, natural light and sleek finishes. The expansive living room is primed for entertaining, or could be converted into a second bedroom. Outfitted with Ceasar Stone counter tops and high end stainless steel appliances, the lovely open kitchen offers ample cabinet space and will accommodate either an island or dining room table. The first floor is completed by a full bathroom and spacious coat closet. The lower level offers a king sized bedroom with a window, washer and dryer, half bathroom, three closets and a private entrance.

This boutique Downtown Brooklyn building offers both a rooftop and a landscaped backyard with grill for residents. Located centrally near the A,C,F,R trains and the Manhattan Bridge, you are just moments from Dekalb Market Hall and the Brooklyn Heights Promenade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Duffield Street have any available units?
42 Duffield Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Duffield Street have?
Some of 42 Duffield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Duffield Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 Duffield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Duffield Street pet-friendly?
No, 42 Duffield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 42 Duffield Street offer parking?
No, 42 Duffield Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 Duffield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Duffield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Duffield Street have a pool?
No, 42 Duffield Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 Duffield Street have accessible units?
No, 42 Duffield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Duffield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Duffield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Duffield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Duffield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
