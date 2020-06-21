All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 400 15th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
400 15th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

400 15th Street

400 15th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

400 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
3D TOUR WITHIN: Residence 3B at Armory Tower is complete with everything you could possibly be looking for in your next home. Upon entering this two-bedroom, two full bathroom apartment, you will immediately notice the spacious terrace just off the large living room and open kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), granite countertops, and copious cabinetry. A king-sized master bedroom is equipped with a walk-in-closet, and the second bedroom is large enough to easily accommodate a queen-sized bed. Each unit is complete with a washer/dryer, thermostat controlled heat, and a massive storage unit in the basement at no additional expense.

Armory Tower is a boutique elevator building with an amenity package including onsite garage parking (only $250/month), resident's lounge, and a rooftop deck with fantastic views of both the Statue of Liberty and Downtown Manhattan. With Prospect Park and the F/G trains only a block-and-a-half away, some of Park Slope's best restaurants around the corner, the YMCA across the street, and the new Nitehawk Cinema opening soon, this location is the perfect marriage of lifestyle and convenience. Pets and smoking are not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 15th Street have any available units?
400 15th Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 15th Street have?
Some of 400 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 15th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 15th Street is pet friendly.
Does 400 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 400 15th Street does offer parking.
Does 400 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 15th Street have a pool?
No, 400 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 400 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 15th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 15th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 400 15th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity