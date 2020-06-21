400 15th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking garage

3D TOUR WITHIN: Residence 3B at Armory Tower is complete with everything you could possibly be looking for in your next home. Upon entering this two-bedroom, two full bathroom apartment, you will immediately notice the spacious terrace just off the large living room and open kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), granite countertops, and copious cabinetry. A king-sized master bedroom is equipped with a walk-in-closet, and the second bedroom is large enough to easily accommodate a queen-sized bed. Each unit is complete with a washer/dryer, thermostat controlled heat, and a massive storage unit in the basement at no additional expense.



Armory Tower is a boutique elevator building with an amenity package including onsite garage parking (only $250/month), resident's lounge, and a rooftop deck with fantastic views of both the Statue of Liberty and Downtown Manhattan. With Prospect Park and the F/G trains only a block-and-a-half away, some of Park Slope's best restaurants around the corner, the YMCA across the street, and the new Nitehawk Cinema opening soon, this location is the perfect marriage of lifestyle and convenience. Pets and smoking are not permitted.