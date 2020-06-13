387 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub stainless steel Property Amenities

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment Available 7/5 in Williamsburg!



Get both an amazing location and a rare brand-new, beautiful 2-bedroom! As soon as you walk in, you will feel so welcome by this unit's open layout and its unique extra-large living space.



Invite your friends over and show off your fully equipped, stainless steel, marble-countered kitchen. The oversized bathroom features a deep soaking tub and an angled rod for extra shower space.



Live in the heart of Williamsburg without compromising space, truly a must-see!



-Photos are of similar unit

Equal Housing Opportunity!



,Now Offering 2 Months Free + $500 Gift Card for November and December Move-ins!Get both an amazing location and an ample-size apartment with this brand-new, beautiful one-bedroom! As soon as you walk in, you will feel so welcome by this unit's open layout and its rarely available extra-large living space. Invite your friends over and show off your fully equipped, stainless steel, marble-countered kitchen. The oversized bathroom features a deep soaking tub and an angled rod for extra shower space.Live in the heart of Williamsburg without compromising space, truly a must see! *Rent advertised is net effective with 2 months free on a 14 month lease. **All photos are for sample purposes, showcasing the property model units.