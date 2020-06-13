All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 387 Manhattan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
387 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

387 Manhattan Avenue

387 Manhattan Ave · (718) 923-1414 ext. 117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

387 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment Available 7/5 in Williamsburg!

Get both an amazing location and a rare brand-new, beautiful 2-bedroom! As soon as you walk in, you will feel so welcome by this unit's open layout and its unique extra-large living space.

Invite your friends over and show off your fully equipped, stainless steel, marble-countered kitchen. The oversized bathroom features a deep soaking tub and an angled rod for extra shower space.

Live in the heart of Williamsburg without compromising space, truly a must-see!

-Photos are of similar unit
Equal Housing Opportunity!

,Now Offering 2 Months Free + $500 Gift Card for November and December Move-ins!Get both an amazing location and an ample-size apartment with this brand-new, beautiful one-bedroom! As soon as you walk in, you will feel so welcome by this unit's open layout and its rarely available extra-large living space. Invite your friends over and show off your fully equipped, stainless steel, marble-countered kitchen. The oversized bathroom features a deep soaking tub and an angled rod for extra shower space.Live in the heart of Williamsburg without compromising space, truly a must see! *Rent advertised is net effective with 2 months free on a 14 month lease. **All photos are for sample purposes, showcasing the property model units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
387 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 387 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
387 Manhattan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 387 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 387 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
No, 387 Manhattan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 387 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 387 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 387 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 387 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 387 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 387 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 387 Manhattan Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity