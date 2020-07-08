367 6th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Rarely does a home come to the market that checks every box and then some. This stunningly renovated single family townhouse is ready to be yours this August. The home, which is located centrally in Park Slope, has been meticulously renovated taking advantage of every nook to maximize storage and flow while incorporating some original details. Up the stoop you arrive on the entertainment floor. The living room has a beautiful fireplace perfectly flanked by floor to ceiling bookshelves. The high ceilings on this level let the home breathe. The French doors separating the kitchen and living allow the natural light to cascade through the place. The kitchen is the star of the show. Featuring ample storage, gorgeous design elements and a central dining table, the kitchen exudes sophistication while still offering a quaint feeling of home. The powder room, located off of the kitchen, is adorably designed. Leading out the backdoor you will enjoy a large deck with views into the lush garden. Ascending to the second floor you will continue to be impressed by the natural light that beams through the skylights. The hallway main bathroom and Master bedroom all feature skylights. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. The second is just as spacious and offers room for a Queen bed plus additional furniture. Finally, on the garden level, you have an entryway that is a great catch all and fantastic to act as your mud room. You have access from the street on this floor as well and additional storage offered under the stoop. The garden level has two more bedrooms and a second full bath. The back facing bedroom provides a second access point to the garden. The deep garden will be yours to explore and design. Gardening enthusiasts will enjoy ample space to plant and grow. Those who love a BBQ have two levels to choose from for entertaining guests. Welcome home. You've finally found it! The home is outfitted with split system AC units and has laundry.