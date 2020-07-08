All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

367 6th Street

367 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

367 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Rarely does a home come to the market that checks every box and then some. This stunningly renovated single family townhouse is ready to be yours this August. The home, which is located centrally in Park Slope, has been meticulously renovated taking advantage of every nook to maximize storage and flow while incorporating some original details. Up the stoop you arrive on the entertainment floor. The living room has a beautiful fireplace perfectly flanked by floor to ceiling bookshelves. The high ceilings on this level let the home breathe. The French doors separating the kitchen and living allow the natural light to cascade through the place. The kitchen is the star of the show. Featuring ample storage, gorgeous design elements and a central dining table, the kitchen exudes sophistication while still offering a quaint feeling of home. The powder room, located off of the kitchen, is adorably designed. Leading out the backdoor you will enjoy a large deck with views into the lush garden. Ascending to the second floor you will continue to be impressed by the natural light that beams through the skylights. The hallway main bathroom and Master bedroom all feature skylights. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. The second is just as spacious and offers room for a Queen bed plus additional furniture. Finally, on the garden level, you have an entryway that is a great catch all and fantastic to act as your mud room. You have access from the street on this floor as well and additional storage offered under the stoop. The garden level has two more bedrooms and a second full bath. The back facing bedroom provides a second access point to the garden. The deep garden will be yours to explore and design. Gardening enthusiasts will enjoy ample space to plant and grow. Those who love a BBQ have two levels to choose from for entertaining guests. Welcome home. You've finally found it! The home is outfitted with split system AC units and has laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 6th Street have any available units?
367 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 367 6th Street have?
Some of 367 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
367 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 367 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 367 6th Street offer parking?
No, 367 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 367 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 6th Street have a pool?
No, 367 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 367 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 367 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 367 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 367 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 367 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 367 6th Street has units with air conditioning.
