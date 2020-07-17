352 7th Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar

Beautiful 2 bedroom located on 7th av. in Park Slope. This bright apartment gets amazing light and has hardwood floors all throughout. As you walk in through the main entrance of the apartment you are welcome by a hallway that leads into the living room. The living room is wonderful in size, fitting an L shaped couch and entertainment with room for a couple of bookshelves. Off the living room you will find a kitchen with a good amount of storage space. The kitchen has a window and comes equipped with a bosch dishwasher. There is a middle room between the master bedroom and living room, that has best been used as a dining area which can easily fit an 8 person table. In the dining area there is a good amount of storage with three closets. From the dining area, you will see 2 french doors that open into the Master Bedroom. The master bedroom fits a queen size bed plus furniture. The second bedroom is connected to the master bedroom, where you can easily make into an office or small bedroom.



One of the best parts about this apartment is the neighborhood. Only a short distance away you will find Prospect Park, which can be enjoyed in all kinds of ways throughout the year. On 7th av. you will find tons of restaurants and coffee shops. I recommend you schedule a virtual showing, you don't want to miss out!



Cats ok sorry no dogs