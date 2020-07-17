All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
352 7th Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

352 7th Avenue

352 7th Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

352 7th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
Beautiful 2 bedroom located on 7th av. in Park Slope. This bright apartment gets amazing light and has hardwood floors all throughout. As you walk in through the main entrance of the apartment you are welcome by a hallway that leads into the living room. The living room is wonderful in size, fitting an L shaped couch and entertainment with room for a couple of bookshelves. Off the living room you will find a kitchen with a good amount of storage space. The kitchen has a window and comes equipped with a bosch dishwasher. There is a middle room between the master bedroom and living room, that has best been used as a dining area which can easily fit an 8 person table. In the dining area there is a good amount of storage with three closets. From the dining area, you will see 2 french doors that open into the Master Bedroom. The master bedroom fits a queen size bed plus furniture. The second bedroom is connected to the master bedroom, where you can easily make into an office or small bedroom.

One of the best parts about this apartment is the neighborhood. Only a short distance away you will find Prospect Park, which can be enjoyed in all kinds of ways throughout the year. On 7th av. you will find tons of restaurants and coffee shops. I recommend you schedule a virtual showing, you don't want to miss out!

Cats ok sorry no dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 7th Avenue have any available units?
352 7th Avenue has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 352 7th Avenue have?
Some of 352 7th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
352 7th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 352 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 352 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 352 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 352 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 352 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 352 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 352 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 352 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 7th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 352 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 352 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
