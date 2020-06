Amenities

approx 1000 sqft renovated top floor 3 flights up South Park Slope 2 bedrooms floor-through Railroad! This floor-thru apartment comes with a large eat-in-kitchen complete with dishwasher, updated floors, and high ceilings. Den may be used either as living space or a second bedroom. Apartment Features: North exposure, South exposure, new Floors - Light - good, updated kitchen, Renovated bathroom, good closet space. 3 flights up top floor! lots of light!! Heat and hot water are included.