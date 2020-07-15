326 22nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Unique, newly renovated, three bedroom duplex apartment with two private outdoor spaces, located on a beautiful tree-lined block next to the legendary Greenwood Cemetery.



Situated conveniently on the first floor, this apartment offers a fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter tops, two nicely sized bedrooms as well as a newly renovated bath. The lower level of the duplex accommodates a large open common area, fitting for an additional dining room, living room and/or recreation space. This floor offers a third bedroom, a second full bathroom and abundant storage space with washer/dryer in the unit. Finally, this apartment offers two large private outdoor spaces for all your entertaining needs.



Located moments from the F, G and R trains, and easily accessible to all the great restaurants and retail that Park Slope and Windsor Terrace have to offer.