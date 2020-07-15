All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

326 22nd Street

326 22nd Street · (917) 968-3525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

326 22nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-R · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIDEO WALKTHROUGH COMING SOON!

Unique, newly renovated, three bedroom duplex apartment with two private outdoor spaces, located on a beautiful tree-lined block next to the legendary Greenwood Cemetery.

Situated conveniently on the first floor, this apartment offers a fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter tops, two nicely sized bedrooms as well as a newly renovated bath. The lower level of the duplex accommodates a large open common area, fitting for an additional dining room, living room and/or recreation space. This floor offers a third bedroom, a second full bathroom and abundant storage space with washer/dryer in the unit. Finally, this apartment offers two large private outdoor spaces for all your entertaining needs.

Located moments from the F, G and R trains, and easily accessible to all the great restaurants and retail that Park Slope and Windsor Terrace have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 22nd Street have any available units?
326 22nd Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 326 22nd Street have?
Some of 326 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
326 22nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 326 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 326 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 326 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 326 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 326 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 326 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 326 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 326 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 22nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 22nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
