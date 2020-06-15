All apartments in Brooklyn
3222 Cortelyou Rd
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:24 AM

3222 Cortelyou Rd

3222 Cortelyou Road · (347) 403-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3222 Cortelyou Road, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4CE · Avail. now

$2,589

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE--PLEASE INQUIRE WITH LINDA*

*No Fee & One Month Free-*

This unit is a spacious three bedroom penthouse with 1.5 bathrooms and two private balconies.

Welcome to 3222 Cortelyou Road, a brand new, boutique rental destination. Comprised of 10 units, this building offers a video intercom sysyem, laundry room, wifi workspace & common roofdeck. Units feature oversized windows and high ceilings. Kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Bathrooms feature deep soaking tubs & custom tile work.

The building is located a few short blocks from the 2/5 trains at Beverly Road & near the B44 bus stop. The Nostrand Avenue & Church Avenue retail corridors are located nearby. Come explore all that Flatbush, one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Brooklyn, has to offer.

* Photos were taken in a few of the units in the building and may not match the exact unit.

** Net rent advertised. Tenants will pay $2,825 per month and get one month free on a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Cortelyou Rd have any available units?
3222 Cortelyou Rd has a unit available for $2,589 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3222 Cortelyou Rd have?
Some of 3222 Cortelyou Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Cortelyou Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Cortelyou Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Cortelyou Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3222 Cortelyou Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 3222 Cortelyou Rd offer parking?
No, 3222 Cortelyou Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3222 Cortelyou Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 Cortelyou Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Cortelyou Rd have a pool?
No, 3222 Cortelyou Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Cortelyou Rd have accessible units?
No, 3222 Cortelyou Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Cortelyou Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 Cortelyou Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3222 Cortelyou Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3222 Cortelyou Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
