3222 Cortelyou Rd

*VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE--PLEASE INQUIRE WITH LINDA*



*No Fee & One Month Free-*



This unit is a spacious three bedroom penthouse with 1.5 bathrooms and two private balconies.



Welcome to 3222 Cortelyou Road, a brand new, boutique rental destination. Comprised of 10 units, this building offers a video intercom sysyem, laundry room, wifi workspace & common roofdeck. Units feature oversized windows and high ceilings. Kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Bathrooms feature deep soaking tubs & custom tile work.



The building is located a few short blocks from the 2/5 trains at Beverly Road & near the B44 bus stop. The Nostrand Avenue & Church Avenue retail corridors are located nearby. Come explore all that Flatbush, one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Brooklyn, has to offer.



* Photos were taken in a few of the units in the building and may not match the exact unit.



** Net rent advertised. Tenants will pay $2,825 per month and get one month free on a 12 month lease.