Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Awesome 3 room / 1 bath in a new elevator building. Central air conditioning throughout , stainless steel appliances in kitchen, quartz counter top, luxurious mahogany hardwood flooring, chic full bath, wide spanning natural light in the master bedroom, laundry in building, Zipcar in building, 2x public roof terraces and balcony access with Manhattan skyline views, a spa and restaurant in building; this property is PACKED with amenities! Contact agent for more details.