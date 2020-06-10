264 Brooklyn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO FEE!! Simply gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in trendy Crown Heights!<br> <br> Open and airy, this beautiful unit in a recently impeccably renovated building has all the trimmings - space, modern finishes, high end fixtures and lots of light! <br> <br> The kitchen has a dishwasher and microwave AND there is laundry in the building! Spend your summer kicking back and relaxing on the shared roof. <br> Recessed lighting throughout adds to this amazing rental unit's brightness and overall appeal. Located a block and a half from the train, and not far from the farmers market at Grand Army Plaza. Call now for an appointment to view. Pets are accepted on approval! VIDEO AVAILABLE