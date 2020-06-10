All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:21 AM

264 Brooklyn Avenue

264 Brooklyn Avenue · (347) 422-0856
Location

264 Brooklyn Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE!! Simply gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in trendy Crown Heights!&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Open and airy, this beautiful unit in a recently impeccably renovated building has all the trimmings - space, modern finishes, high end fixtures and lots of light! &lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; The kitchen has a dishwasher and microwave AND there is laundry in the building! Spend your summer kicking back and relaxing on the shared roof. &lt;br&gt; Recessed lighting throughout adds to this amazing rental unit's brightness and overall appeal. Located a block and a half from the train, and not far from the farmers market at Grand Army Plaza. Call now for an appointment to view. Pets are accepted on approval! VIDEO AVAILABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Brooklyn Avenue have any available units?
264 Brooklyn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 264 Brooklyn Avenue have?
Some of 264 Brooklyn Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Brooklyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
264 Brooklyn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Brooklyn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 264 Brooklyn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 264 Brooklyn Avenue offer parking?
No, 264 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 264 Brooklyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 Brooklyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Brooklyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 264 Brooklyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 264 Brooklyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 264 Brooklyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Brooklyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 Brooklyn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 264 Brooklyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 264 Brooklyn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
