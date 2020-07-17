All apartments in Brooklyn
261 14th Street
261 14th Street

261 14th Street · (347) 422-0856
Location

261 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

This is a tremendous opportunity. It's a spacious,2nd floor, two bedroom plus the Park Slope neighborhood is lovely. I recommend you schedule a viewing immediately. The apartment includes hardwood floors throughout and large windows. The windows let in tons of sunlight to keep your spirits up. You might never need it with the city's myriad restaurant options, but the kitchen features hardwood flooring and a kitchenette layout. You'll find plenty of storage, a dishwasher, a full-sized refrigerator, a gas oven, and a gas range. The bedroom has hardwood floors, good storage, and a window with a view. The bedroom is a good size, fits a queen size bed with furniture. The bathroom has marble finishes, a standard shower, a medicine cabinet, and a standard tub. Building amenities include: a live-in super, a front door buzzer, and lighted and clean hallways. Contact me today for more questions. I'll be more than happy to help. Video tour available .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 14th Street have any available units?
261 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 261 14th Street have?
Some of 261 14th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
261 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 261 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 261 14th Street offer parking?
No, 261 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 261 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 14th Street have a pool?
No, 261 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 261 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 261 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 261 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 261 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 261 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
