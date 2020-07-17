261 14th Street

Amenities

This is a tremendous opportunity. It's a spacious,2nd floor, two bedroom plus the Park Slope neighborhood is lovely. I recommend you schedule a viewing immediately. The apartment includes hardwood floors throughout and large windows. The windows let in tons of sunlight to keep your spirits up. You might never need it with the city's myriad restaurant options, but the kitchen features hardwood flooring and a kitchenette layout. You'll find plenty of storage, a dishwasher, a full-sized refrigerator, a gas oven, and a gas range. The bedroom has hardwood floors, good storage, and a window with a view. The bedroom is a good size, fits a queen size bed with furniture. The bathroom has marble finishes, a standard shower, a medicine cabinet, and a standard tub. Building amenities include: a live-in super, a front door buzzer, and lighted and clean hallways. Contact me today for more questions. I'll be more than happy to help. Video tour available .