As far from cookie cutter as a home can be!!! This big, bright and incredibly uniquely configured 2 bedroom 1 bath floor through is located in Bed Sty in a lovely old extra wide owner occupied brownstone home. Connected by lovely and original common area doors, the real 2 bedrooms are bathed in Sterling southern light. Large living room just off the windowed kitchen is adjacent to a family room or home office/den. Bathroom with full tub is located just off of the common hallway. 6 rooms in total counting kitchen and bath. A lot of clean canvas on which to paint your life!!! 3rd floor walk up. Think outside the box for once....and enjoy this really cool space on a lovely tree lined block between Classon and Franklin. Heat and hot water included. Near G/C/S on Fulton and Franklin. 1 pet ok. Excellent credit and credentials. March 1st.Finally, Welcome Home!! 2300 per month