All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 244 Madison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
244 Madison Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

244 Madison Street

244 Madison Street · (347) 886-9013
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

244 Madison Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1L · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
yoga
Spacious best describes this lovely duplex apartment offering a mixture of solid Pre-war and modern amenities, perfect for entertaining featuring private outdoor space!North facing living room features exposed brick walls, open kitchen offering stainless steel appliances; dishwasher, built-in microwave oven, stove, granite counter tops and island. One King size bedroom with en-suite bath, two queen sized bedrooms with closet and a spacious 2nd windowed bathroom. Central Air/heating. Washer/dryer. Lower level offers an option to have an additional bedroom or home office or playroom and half bath.Conveniently located 6 blocks to the express A & C subway at Nostrand Ave and a short walk to the G train. Area attractions includes; Peaches hothouse, Doctor's Cave cafe, Tilly's Bklyn, BedVyne Brew to name a few, Tompkins Park, and an array of shopping, amenities (yoga studios, Blink fitness) and nightlife.UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. NO FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Madison Street have any available units?
244 Madison Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 244 Madison Street have?
Some of 244 Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
244 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 244 Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 244 Madison Street offer parking?
No, 244 Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 244 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 244 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 244 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 244 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 244 Madison Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 244 Madison Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity