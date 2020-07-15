244 Madison Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities gym yoga

Spacious best describes this lovely duplex apartment offering a mixture of solid Pre-war and modern amenities, perfect for entertaining featuring private outdoor space!North facing living room features exposed brick walls, open kitchen offering stainless steel appliances; dishwasher, built-in microwave oven, stove, granite counter tops and island. One King size bedroom with en-suite bath, two queen sized bedrooms with closet and a spacious 2nd windowed bathroom. Central Air/heating. Washer/dryer. Lower level offers an option to have an additional bedroom or home office or playroom and half bath.Conveniently located 6 blocks to the express A & C subway at Nostrand Ave and a short walk to the G train. Area attractions includes; Peaches hothouse, Doctor's Cave cafe, Tilly's Bklyn, BedVyne Brew to name a few, Tompkins Park, and an array of shopping, amenities (yoga studios, Blink fitness) and nightlife.UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. NO FEE!