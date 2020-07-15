244 Madison Street

Amenities
Spacious best describes this lovely duplex apartment offering a mixture of solid Pre-war and modern amenities, perfect for entertaining featuring private outdoor space!North facing living room features exposed brick walls, open kitchen offering stainless steel appliances; dishwasher, built-in microwave oven, stove, granite counter tops and island. One King size bedroom with en-suite bath, two queen sized bedrooms with closet and a spacious 2nd windowed bathroom. Central Air/heating. Washer/dryer. Lower level offers an option to have an additional bedroom or home office or playroom and half bath.Conveniently located 6 blocks to the express A & C subway at Nostrand Ave and a short walk to the G train. Area attractions includes; Peaches hothouse, Doctor's Cave cafe, Tilly's Bklyn, BedVyne Brew to name a few, Tompkins Park, and an array of shopping, amenities (yoga studios, Blink fitness) and nightlife.UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED. NO FEE!