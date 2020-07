Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

One Bedroom - Flatbush, Brooklyn - Property Id: 313964



*PLEASE WATCH WALKTHROUGH VIDEO*



One Bedroom apartment in Flatbush with updated stainless steel appliances and renovated cabinets and countertops in Kitchen.



Spacious living room and bedroom with closet space and can fit king size bed.



Apartment is on first floor of building. Heat and hot water included. Pets allowed.



No laundry in building. Laundromat around the corner on Rogers Ave.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/230-east-26-street-brooklyn-ny/313964

