Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

214 North 11th Street

214 North 11th Street · (718) 422-2596
Location

214 North 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$4,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Experience luxurious living in this stunning and spacious 2 bed, 2 bath with outdoor space in Williamsburgs trendy Northside. The living room is grand in scale with massive windows which drench the space with light. The state of the art, chefs kitchen is accented with a tile back splash and is equipped with Jenn Air, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinets. The master ensuite has a balcony, high ceilings, large windows, large custom closet and spa like bathroom, complete with a double sink and over-sized shower. The apartment also has a well-sized second bedroom, central A/C and heat, washer/dryer and second bathroom with soaking tub. Indoor parking is available for an additional $250/mo. Enjoy luxury living with 5 star amenities at warehouse 11. Amenities include full-time doorperson, lounge with wifi, fitness center, rooftop sun deck and playroom. Enjoy everything that Williamsburg has to offer! A few easy blocks to the Bedford or Lorimer L & the Nassau G trains. Countless options for shopping, restaurants, cafes and green space await!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 North 11th Street have any available units?
214 North 11th Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 North 11th Street have?
Some of 214 North 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 North 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 North 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 North 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 214 North 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 214 North 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 214 North 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 214 North 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 North 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 North 11th Street have a pool?
No, 214 North 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 North 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 214 North 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 North 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 North 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 North 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 214 North 11th Street has units with air conditioning.
