214 North 11th Street

Experience luxurious living in this stunning and spacious 2 bed, 2 bath with outdoor space in Williamsburgs trendy Northside. The living room is grand in scale with massive windows which drench the space with light. The state of the art, chefs kitchen is accented with a tile back splash and is equipped with Jenn Air, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of cabinets. The master ensuite has a balcony, high ceilings, large windows, large custom closet and spa like bathroom, complete with a double sink and over-sized shower. The apartment also has a well-sized second bedroom, central A/C and heat, washer/dryer and second bathroom with soaking tub. Indoor parking is available for an additional $250/mo. Enjoy luxury living with 5 star amenities at warehouse 11. Amenities include full-time doorperson, lounge with wifi, fitness center, rooftop sun deck and playroom. Enjoy everything that Williamsburg has to offer! A few easy blocks to the Bedford or Lorimer L & the Nassau G trains. Countless options for shopping, restaurants, cafes and green space await!