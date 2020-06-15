All apartments in Brooklyn
200 Bedford Avenue
200 Bedford Avenue

200 Bedford Avenue · (718) 422-2526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit RETAIL · Avail. now

$13,029

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Corner Flagship Retail Space in the most sought after location in North Brooklyn on Bedford Avenue & North 6th Street. With the Flexibility to open up your business immediately or assume a Bedford Avenue Staple that has been in business for 10 Years. One of the most sought after location with National tenants, asking rents over $350/SF the ability to assume the existing lease at $195/SF creates an unmatched opportunity. The offering is for a Corner ~800SF Ground Floor Retail space including a lease assignment of a ~5 years remaining. The space boost 24 of retail window frontage, high ceilings, existing track lighting, HVAC, x 3 dressing rooms, abundant window & wall space for products, checkout counter, and dedicated storage area in the basement that is ~ 500SF.Location, Location, Location some of your neighbors include: Starbucks, North Face, Joes Pizza, Juice Generation, Pinkyyotto, Toms, Equinox, Sephora Studio, Whole Foods, Gant, Rituals, Credo, Madewell, Lulu Lemon, Shizen, We Work, J Crew, Chrome, Levis, G-Star Raw, Pure Barre, Apple, Soul Cycle, Supreme. Flywheel, Ralph Lauren.***Key Money Required Please Inquire***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
200 Bedford Avenue has a unit available for $13,029 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 200 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
200 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 200 Bedford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 200 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
No, 200 Bedford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 200 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Bedford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 200 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 200 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 200 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Bedford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Bedford Avenue has units with air conditioning.
