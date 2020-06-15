200 Bedford Avenue

Amenities

Corner Flagship Retail Space in the most sought after location in North Brooklyn on Bedford Avenue & North 6th Street. With the Flexibility to open up your business immediately or assume a Bedford Avenue Staple that has been in business for 10 Years. One of the most sought after location with National tenants, asking rents over $350/SF the ability to assume the existing lease at $195/SF creates an unmatched opportunity. The offering is for a Corner ~800SF Ground Floor Retail space including a lease assignment of a ~5 years remaining. The space boost 24 of retail window frontage, high ceilings, existing track lighting, HVAC, x 3 dressing rooms, abundant window & wall space for products, checkout counter, and dedicated storage area in the basement that is ~ 500SF.Location, Location, Location some of your neighbors include: Starbucks, North Face, Joes Pizza, Juice Generation, Pinkyyotto, Toms, Equinox, Sephora Studio, Whole Foods, Gant, Rituals, Credo, Madewell, Lulu Lemon, Shizen, We Work, J Crew, Chrome, Levis, G-Star Raw, Pure Barre, Apple, Soul Cycle, Supreme. Flywheel, Ralph Lauren.***Key Money Required Please Inquire***